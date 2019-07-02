GCMS's Josh Bleich signs letter of intent to play football for McKendree University

﻿GCMS seniors sign their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics, from left: Shannon Spangler (Millikin University, golf), Connor Birky (Hesston College, basketball), Josh Bleich (McKendree University, football), Bryce Barnes (University of Illinois, football), Austin Spiller (Illinois Wesleyan University, football), Lane Short (Eureka College, football), Hayden Workman (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, football), and Ben Freehill (Oklahoma State University, football).

GIBSON CITY -- Josh Bleich signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play football for McKendree University's NCAA Division II Bearcats.

He previously visited the campus back in December for snf official visit after attending a Bearcats game last fall.

"I liked the campus. I liked their school building and their apartments," Bleich said. "Their weight room is pretty nice, too -- that was one of the main things I liked about it."

McKendree was the lone school to give Bleich an offer.

"I liked the coaches a lot," Bleich said. "They just brought in a new defensive coach, and I've heard he's pretty good. I liked the players that I met there and the atmosphere. It seemed like a good fit for me."

Bleich earned first-team all-Heart of Illinois Conference honors as an offensive and defensive lineman for a GCMS team that won its second consecutive IHSA Class 2A state championship last fall.

"GCMS will always be my home," Bleich said. "Hopefully, I can come back here on Friday nights and watch them play. We'll see."