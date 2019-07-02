GCMS's Lane Short signs letter of intent to play football for Eureka College

﻿GCMS seniors sign their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics, from left: Shannon Spangler (Millikin University, golf), Connor Birky (Hesston College, basketball), Josh Bleich (McKendree University, football), Bryce Barnes (University of Illinois, football), Austin Spiller (Illinois Wesleyan University, football), Lane Short (Eureka College, football), Hayden Workman (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, football), and Ben Freehill (Oklahoma State University, football).

GIBSON CITY -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School has some close ties with Eureka College.

Among Eureka College alums are GCMS head footbal coach Mike Allen, assistant football coach Seeff Grauer, head boys basketball coach Ryan Tompkins and A.J. Richard, along with GCMS Youth Football coach Justin Kean and 2014 graduate Ross Royal.

By signing his letter of intent to play football for Eureka College on Wednesday, Lane Short will join the list of Eureka College-bound GCMS graduates.

"I really enjoyed the coaching staff (at Eureka), and my coaches here really put in a good word. They talked about how nice it was there," Short said. I was excited to go visit, and it was a successful visit, and I'm happy to have made my decision."

Short, who also had an offer from Rockford and conversations with Illinois College and Wisconsin-Platteville, visited Eureka along with his father, Bob Short, 2-3 weeks prior to signing.

"I really like their facilities and their coaching staff," Short said. "I bonded with the players that were currently there, and I talked to some kids who have already signed. They're getting a new weight room, and that's something big for me that I really enjoyed. I really loved it there."

This past fall, Short was named to the first-team all-Heart of Illinois Conference and first-team all-area as a safety for a GCMS football team that won its second straight IHSA Class 2A state championship.

"I'm definitely going to miss being here at GCMS," Short said. "I bonded with my teammates a lot, and I really love my coaching staff, but I'm extremely excited to go off on my own and figure things out."

Short plans to major in kinesiology and athletic training and minor in athletic management.