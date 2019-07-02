'I'm definitely excited': GCMS football placekicker Ben Freehill signs letter of intent with Oklahoma State University

﻿GCMS seniors sign their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics, from left: Shannon Spangler (Millikin University, golf), Connor Birky (Hesston College, basketball), Josh Bleich (McKendree University, football), Bryce Barnes (University of Illinois, football), Austin Spiller (Illinois Wesleyan University, football), Lane Short (Eureka College, football), Hayden Workman (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, football), and Ben Freehill (Oklahoma State University, football).

GIBSON CITY -- Ben Freehill signed his letter of intent to play football for Oklahoma State University as a walk-on on Wednesday, two days after making his verbal commitment.

"I'm definitely excited," Freehill said. "It just feels like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders."

Freehill paid OSU a visit the weekend prior to signing.

"The campus was really nice," Freehill said. "Everything was close together. I met with the coaches and really like them. We just clicked."

Although he also had offers from Western Illinois and Illinois State, the opportunity to play in the Big 12 was too good for Freehill to decline.

"Playing power-five football has always been a dream of nice," Freehill said. "Coach (Mike) Gundy is well-known and just a great coach and leads a great program, and that just kind of sold it to me."

Freehill said he will likely redshirt during his freshman year.

"It just depends on how summer workouts and fall camp goes, but they said as of right now, that's probably the plan," Freehill said.

In the classroom, Freehill is planning on studying business administration in what he said is "the newest building they have on campus.

"They just finished building it earlier this year, I think. It's pretty nice," Freehill said.

At GCMS, Freehill was twice a first-team Heart of Illinois Conference kicker and set 13 school records in punting and kicking.

As a junior, he made a 50-yard field goal against El Paso-Gridley. As a senior, he converted 79 point-after kicks and five field goals.

The Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A state championship both years.

"I'm definitely going to miss it (at GCMS)," Freehill said. "The last four years have been some of the best years of my life, but I'm ready to go and experience new things."