'It'll be great': GCMS's Ryland Holt signs letter of intent to play basketball for Minnesota State University

GIBSON CITY -- Five days after verbally committing to play basketball for Minnesota State University, Ryland Holt signed his letter of intent on Wednesday.

He will accept a full scholarship to play for the NCAA Division II Mavericks in Mankato, Minnesota.

"It feels really good to be with my family and take the next step," Holt said. "It was a big relief last night to get that done."

Before joining the Mavericks, Holt will continue his senior season at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, playing for a Falcon squad that was 22-2 when he signed his letter of intent.

"The signing was great, but we're still focused on our season," Holt said. "We're still focused on regionals and winning a few more games."

Holt was a first-team all-Heart of Illinois Conference player and fourth-team all-state honoree as a junior for a GCMS boys basketball team that won last year's HOIC regular-season title and finished with a record of 25-4. He also was a two-time first-team all-HOIC receiver for a Falcons football team that won back-to-back IHSA Class 2A state championships in 2017 and 2018.

"GCMS is my home forever," Holt said. "It's going to be rough to leave it, but once the next step comes, it'll be great."

While at Minnesota State, Holt will be a pre-med major.

"It's a really good program," Holt said. "They have a great program with the hospital in town. It's a really good setup there."