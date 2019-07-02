'It's going to be fun': GCMS's Bryce Barnes signs letter of intent to play football for University of Illinois

﻿GCMS seniors sign their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics, from left: Shannon Spangler (Millikin University, golf), Connor Birky (Hesston College, basketball), Josh Bleich (McKendree University, football), Bryce Barnes (University of Illinois, football), Austin Spiller (Illinois Wesleyan University, football), Lane Short (Eureka College, football), Hayden Workman (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, football), and Ben Freehill (Oklahoma State University, football).

GIBSON CITY -- Bryce Barnes' fandom for University of Illinois athletics made an impression on the UI head coach, Lovie Smith, when he visited Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

Barnes said he did not quite remember when Smith visited -- "Probably a month ago," he says.

"He even said that I knew too much about Illinois not to go to the school. Him saying that kind of sealed the deal," Barnes said. "I'm a huge Illini fan. I know a lot about their sports."

Barnes signed his letter of intent to play at UI as a preferred walk-on last Wednesday.

"It's the new chapter in my life and football career," Barnes said. "Continuing it at the University of Illinois is going to be fun."

Although Barnes had not made an official visit to the campus, his first game in an Illini uniform will not be his first game at UI's Memorial Stadium.

Barnes, who will play linebacker for the Fighting Illini, recorded two sacks for the Falcons as they beat Maroa-Forsyth 35-16 in the IHSA Class 2A state championship game last November.

"It was packed for a 2A state title game, but it's going to be really packed for a Division I football game," Barnes said. "It'll be awesome."

Barnes, who earned second-team all-state honors as a junior and first-team all-state honors -- and recognition as a Small School All-American Tight End by MaxPreps, helped the Falcons achieve their second-consecutive undefeated season by recording 38 tackles, including 17 for a loss of yards, and eight sacks on defense while catching 23 passes for 407 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Barnes had a "few Division II offers," he says, but with the UI being in Division I and in the Big Ten Conference, and Champaign located said a 30-minute drive from Gibson City, he says it was an easy call to choose to play for the Fighting Illini.

"I couldn't pass that up," Barnes said. "It's going to be fun. I can't wait to play. It's going to be something new."

Barnes said he will major in kinesiology, with the goal to be a physicial therapist.

"It's going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it," Barnes said.