PBL boys basketball defeats Watseka 51-42

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team remains undefeated in the Sangamon Valley Conference with a 51-42 victory Friday over Watseka.

The Panthers (17-8, 5-0 SVC) outscored Watseka (17-7, 3-2) 10-2 in the first quarter as Austin Gooden scored six points and Alex Rueck and Trey VanWinkle each had two points.

In the second quarter, Mason Ecker and Sam Penicook had four points while Colton Coy had three points and Gooden and Drake Schrodt each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 25-9. Coy, Ecker, Penicook and VanWinkle each had two points in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored Watseka 18-17 as Dalton Busboom and VanWinkle each had four points while Penicook made 4-of-4 shots from the charity stripe. Gooden had three points while Ecker made 3-of-6 free-throw attempts.

Gooden finished the game with a team-high 13 points while Penicook also scored in double figures with 10 points. VanWinkle had eight points while Ecker had seven points, Coy had five points, Busboom had four points and Rueck and Schrodt each had two points.

PBL 51, Watseka 42

PBL 10 15 8 18 -- 51

WAT 2 7 14 17 -- 42

PBL (17-8, 5-0)

Dalton Busboom 2-0-4, Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Colton Coy 2-0-5, Mason Ecker 1-5-7, Austin Gooden 5-2-13, Matthew Miller 0-0-0, Penicook 2-6-10, Jake Rich 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 1-0-2, Drake Schrodt 1-0-2, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 2-4-8. Totals 16-17-51.

Watseka (17-7, 3-2)

Blake Castonguay 4-2-11, Anthony Quinn 0-0-0, Drew Wittenborn 0-2-2, Conner Curry 0-0-0, Ben Lyznicki 4-0-11, Justin McTaggart 6-2-15, Jameson Cluver 0-1-1, Matthew Canady 1-0-2. Totals 15-7-42.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Coy, Gooden). Watseka 5 (Lyznicki 3, MaTaggart, Castonguay).