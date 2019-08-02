PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins in two sets over Watseka Glenn Raymond

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-13, 25-7 over Watseka Glenn Raymond on Thursday.

Losa Suaava had five kills for PBL (8-1) while Trixie Johnson had three kills and Emily Robidoux and Gracelyn Greenburg each had two kills. Robidoux also had six aces while Greenburg had two blocks.

"I thought the girls played well tonight," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "We had the highest kill total of the year in set one, and I feel like we are really starting to play together as a team. It’s so great to see the girls having fun on the court. We will get back to work in the gym in the morning and prepare for our upcoming match against St. Joseph on Tuesday and our Twin County Conference tournament that will be played at Cissna Park next week."

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-13, 25-7

At Paxton

For PBL (8-1), kills: Losa Suaava 5, Trixie Johnson 3, Gracelyn Greenburg 2, Emily Robidoux 2, Araya Stack; aces: Robidoux 6, Kate Wilson, Johnson; blocks: Greenburg 2; sets: Stack 21; points: Robidoux 20, Wilson 15, Stack 5, Suaava 5, Johnson 3, Cadence Jones 2; passing points: Johnson 29, Jones 22, Stack 15, Averi Garrett 8, Hope Watts 7, Wilson 5, Suaava 4, Greenburg 4, Robidoux 3, Gianna Laurie 2.