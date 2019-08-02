PBL girls basketball loses 41-29 to Watseka in IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional title game

HERSCHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team lost 41-29 to Watseka in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship game on Thursday.

With the loss, PBL finished its record of 17-13 team. The Panthers' 17 wins include one in the regional semifinals over a 19-win team in Reed-Custer and a win over Ridgeview, which won the 1A Heyworth Regional, in last December's Sages Holiday Hoopla.

"We have a lot of things to be proud of," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said.

Baylee Cosgrove finished Thursday's game with 19 points while Mackenzie Bruns had four points and Hannah Schwarz and Kirra Lantz each had three points. All four of PBL's scorers on Thursday are returning as the only Panthers who are graduating are Madi Peden and Clarisa Wieneke.

"The future's very bright," Lawler said. "Our starting five is essentially in place. We have a lot of young girls who are going to help us off the bench. We'll have a lot of good athletes. It'll definitely be exciting."

Thursday's game was the third meeting between PBL and Watseka (25-3) this season. The Warriors' margin of victory that night was two points larger than their combined margins of victory over the Panthers in their two regular-season games.

"They really didn't change," Lawler said. "They played a little more man-to-man tonight, but they really sat in their 2-3 zone. They really wanted to win that game. I think that was the difference -- we played hard, but they just played a little bit harder than we did. Loose ball and just little extra-effort plays -- we just didn't have that tonight."

Baylee Cosgrove and Mackenzie Bruns each had a basket for PBL in the first quarter. Kennedy Bauer and Cassie Peters each had a two-point field goal prior to Cosgrove's score.

Prior to Bruns's score, Peters made a free throw with 3:56 left in the first quarter before Schroeder made a two-point buket and Magan Harris stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup with 3:08 remaining in the quarter.

A two-point basket by Mallory Drake extended Watseka's lead to 11-4 as the first quarter came to an end.

After Cosgrove made a free throw with 7:42 left in the second quarter, Harris converted a three-point play with 6:40 remaining in the quarter to extend Watseka's lead to 14-5. After Bruns scored while being fouled by Peters with 5:06 left in the second quarter, Drake tallied a two-point field and Harris drained a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' advantage to 19-7 with 4:18 left remaining in the quarter.

Following a basket by Cosgrove, Peters scored while being fouled by MaKenna Ecker with 3:46 left in the second quarter. A free throw by Peters made the score with 2:51 left in the second quarter.

After Schwarz made a 3-pointer, Schroeder made two free throws to extend Watseka's lead to 24-12.

After Drake made a basket for Watseka early in the third quarter, Cosgrove had a bucket of her own before Drake drained a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' advantage to 29-14.

From there, PBL went on a 10-2 run to end the third quarter. Cosgrove scored on an Ecker offensive rebound to cut PBL's deficit to 29-16.

Following a free throw by Schroeder with 3:39 left in the third quarter, Cosgrove tallied a basket before scoring on an offensive-rebound putback to cut the Panthers' deficit to 30-20. Another basket by Cosgrove made the score 30-22 with 1:42 remaining in the third quarter.

After Bauer made a free throw, Cosgrove made a jump shot with four seconds left in the third quarter to cut PBL's deficit to 31-24.

"We battled back," Lawler said. "Cosgrove and Mackenzie came out and played really hard and got us going. Unfortunately, our shots didn't fall tonight. The ball just didn't go through the hoop. That's part of it."

Watseka answered PBL's run with a 7-0 spurt of its own to start the fourth quarter as Bauer tallied a two-point field goal before Harris scored on a fastbreak layup and made a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to 38-24.

Lantz and Harris exchanged treys to make the score 41-27 before a Cosgrove basket concluded the scoring at 41-29.

Watseka 41, PBL 29

PBL 4 8 12 5 -- 29

WAT 11 13 6 10 -- 41

PBL (17-13)

Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 2-0-4, Madi Peden 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 1-0-3, Baylee Cosgrove 9-1-19, Kirra Lantz 1-0-3, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 0-0-0. Totals 13-1-29.

Watseka (25-3)

Natalie Schroeder 1-3-5, Magan Harris 6-1-16, Kennedy Bauer 2-1-5, Cassie Peters 2-2-6, Mallory Drake 4-0-9, Kinzie Parsons 0-0-0. Totals 15-7-41.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Lantz, Schwarz). Watseka 4 (Harris 3, Drake).