PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior T.J. Jones signed his letter of intent last Wednesday to attend McKendree University and play football for the NCAA Division II Bearcats.

"I feel pretty good. It's a good college. I like everything there so far," Jones said. "I couldn't have picked a better college right now because I think it suits me pretty well."

Jones said he visited the campus two weeks before signing with McKendree.

"The facilities and everything are just in one spot," Jones said. "The only thing that's really off campus is the weight room, which is only half a mile away. Everything there -- the coaches and the people -- are nice there. The dorms are nice. I like everything there a lot."

Along with McKendree, Jones, who will major in athletic science, said he had two more offers from Division III schools.

During a media interview on Friday, Jones gave a shoutout to his grandmother, Lori Platz, for "helping me with this long recruitment process and getting me where I am today."

"I just want to thank her," Jones continued.

During his senior season as PBL's running back, Jones had 1,083 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as he helped lead the Panthers to the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs before being named to the first-team all-Sangamon Valley Conference.

"The memories here and all my friends -- I just can't believe it's my senior year. I wish I could stay longer, but then again, I don't because I want to go further into life," Jones said. "I will miss this place a lot. I made a lot of memories here."