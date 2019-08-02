PBL seventh-grade volleyball wins 25-21, 25-20 over Watseka Glenn Raymond

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-21, 25-20 Thursday over Watseka Glenn Raymond.

Aubree Gooden had four kills for PBL (5-4) while Bailey Bruns, Brooke Kleinert and Kamryn Suhl each had three kills. Kleinert also had six aces while Bruns had four aces and Luebchow had three aces.

At Paxton

For PBL (5-4), kills: Aubree Gooden 4, Bailey Bruns 3, Brooke Kleinert 3, Kamryn Suhl 3, Leah Eyre; aces: Kleinert 6, Bruns 4, Luebchow 3; service points: Kleinert 14, Luebchow 14, Bruns 11, Suhl 5, Gooden 5, Eyre 2; passing/digs percentage: Bruns 95.