PBL's Lexi Johnson signs letter of intent to play volleyball for Kankakee Community College

PAXTON -- Prior to signing her letter of intent to play volleyball for Kankakee Community College, Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Lexi Johnson had a decision to make.

Originally, Johnson was looking to participate in track and field in college. Last spring, Johnson went to the IHSA Class 1A state track and field meet in the long jump and 4x100 relay.

"After looking at schooling, I wanted to do volleyball for the next two years," Johnson said.

After making the decision to play volleyball collegiately, Johnson signed her letter of intent with KCC on Friday.

"It's exciting to start playing volleyball in college," Johnson said.

Johnson said she is looking toward biology as a major eventually.

"I just wanted to get my basics out of the way, and then transfer to a four-year (school)," Johnson said.

Along with schooling options, KCC's proximity to Paxton served as a reason for Johnson's decision to sign with KCC.

"It was close -- that was the big reason," Johnson said. "I can still be by PBL and close to my family I'm definitely going to miss going to PBL. It was a lot of fun here."