Four GCMS/Fisher wrestlers advance to semifinals of IHSA Class 1A sectional

PETERSBURG -- Cole Maxey, Dakota Matthews, Garrett Wright and Hayden Workman each advanced to the semifinals through the first day of the IHSA Class !A Petersburg PORTA Sectional on Friday, thereby earning a spot in the state meet.

Garrett Wright pinned Macomb's Hunter Thompson in a time of 1:56 in the quarterfinals of the 220-pound bracket while Hayden Workman won via 3:55 pinfall over Tremont's Aaron Wagenbach in the 285-pound class.

Cole Maxey won via 2-0 decision over Tremont's Grayson Smiley in the 126-pound quarterfinals. Dakota Matthews pinned Farmington's Kyle Peckham in a time of 4:55 in the first round of the 132-pound bracket before winning via 7-5 decision over Evan Myers in the quarterfinals.

At 182 pounds, Payton Kean pinned Kewanee's Michael Hall in a time of 3:41 before losing via 5:55 pinfall to El Paso-Gridley's Neal Downen in the quarterfinals. At 160 pounds, Santos Castillo of Carthage Illini West pinned Braylen Kean in a time of 4:50 in the first round.

IHSA Class 1A

PETERSBURG PORTA SECTIONAL

126 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. Grayson Smiley (Tremont), 2-0.

132 pounds

Round one -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) pinned Kyle Peckham (Farmington), 4:55.

Quarterfinals -- Matthews (GCMSF) dec. Evan Myers (Camp Point Central), 7-5.

160 pounds

Round one -- Santos Castillo (Carthage Illini West) pinned Braylen Kean (GCMSF), 4:50.

182 pounds

Round one -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Michael Hall (Kewanee), 3:41.

Quarterfinals -- Neal Downen (EPG) pinned Kean (GCMSF), 5:55.

220 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Hunter Thompson (Macomb), 1:56.

285 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Aaron Wagenbach (Tremont), 3:55.