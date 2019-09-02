GCMS boys basketball defeats Eureka in overtime

EUREKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team won 57-52 in overtime over Eureka on Friday.

Ryland Holt scored 18 points to lead GCMS (23-2, 9-0 Heart of Illinois Conference), which outscored Eureka 5-0 in the overtime period. Connor Birky and Bryce Barnes added 14 points each.

Caleb Bleich had six points while Lane Short and Nathan Garard each had two points and Ben Freehill had one point.

GCMS 57, Eureka 52 (OT)

GCMS 8 15 20 9 5 -- 57

EUR 13 14 14 11 0 -- 52

GCMS (23-2, 9-0)

Caleb Bleich 6, Ryland Holt 18, Ben Freehill 1, Connor Birky 14, Lane Short 2, Nathan Garard 2, Bryce Barnes 14.

Eureka

Martin 9, Davis 8, Heffren 4, Zimmerman 18, Brittain 10, Anderson 3.