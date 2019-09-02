Rantoul/PBL wrestlers Nolan Roseman, Peter McCusker advance to semifinals of IHSA Class 2A sectional

MAHOMET -- Nolan Roseman and Peter McCusker each earned a place in the semifinals on the first day of the IHSA Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional on Friday, thereby earning a spot in the state meet.

Roseman won via 17-1 technical fall in a time of 4:47 in the 152-pound quarterfinals over Jacksonville's Tyger Vanlter. McCusker pinned Jacksonville's Austin Murphy in a time of 2:56 in round one of the 145-pound bracket before winning via 3:29 in the quarterfinals over Mattoon's Derek Owens.

At 132 pounds, Rashon Allen won via 10-2 major decision over Cahokia's Ja'Ry Cobb in the first round before losing via 1:19 pinfall to Marion's Nate Dampier in the quarterfinals. At 138 pounds, Mason Ross of Rochester pinned Keddrick Terhune in a time of 2:11 in the first round.

Class 2A

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR SECTIONAL

132 pounds

Round one -- Rashon Allen (RPBL) maj. dec. Ja'Ry Cobb (Cahokia), 10-2.

Quarterfinals -- Nate Dampier (Marion) pinned Allen (RPBL), 1:19.

138 pounds

Round one -- Mason Ross (Rochester) pinned Keddrick Terhune (RPBL), 2:11.

145 pounds

Round one -- Peter McCusker (RPBL) pinned Austin Murphy (Jacksonville), 2:56.

Quarterfinals -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Derek Owens (Mattoon), 3:29.

152 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) tech. fall Tyger Vanlter (Jacksonville), 17-1 (4:47).