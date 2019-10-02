GCMS/Fisher wrestling foursome advances to IHSA Class 1A state tournament

IHSA Class 1A state qualifiers from GCMS/Fisher pose for a photo. BACK ROW: From left, Dakota Matthews and Cole Maxey. FRONT ROW: From left, Garrett Wright and Hayden Workman.

PETERSBURG -- Cole Maxey, Dakota Matthews, Garrett Wright and Hayden Workman of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team each earned a top-four finish at the IHSA Class 1A Petersburg PORTA Sectional, thereby earning a spot in the state meet.

Garrett Wright pinned Macomb's Hunter Thompson in a time of 1:56 in the quarterfinals of the 220-pound bracket while Hayden Workman won via 3:55 pinfall over Tremont's Aaron Wagenbach in the 285-pound class.

Cole Maxey won via 2-0 decision over Tremont's Grayson Smiley in the 126-pound quarterfinals. Dakota Matthews pinned Farmington's Kyle Peckham in a time of 4:55 in the first round of the 132-pound bracket before winning via 7-5 decision over Evan Myers in the quarterfinals.

In the 285-pound semifinals, Workman pinned Beardstown's Lucas Shelby in 2 1/2 minutes. El Paso-Gridley's Ethan Faulk pinned Workman in the championship match in a time of 4:51.

Maxey won via 9-4 overtime decision in the 126-pound third-place match over Petersburg PORTA's Jonah Sinclair. He won via 18-2 technical fall in a time of 4:52 over Camp Point Central's Trevor Bonk in the consolation semifinals after losing via 2-1 decision in the semifinals to Macomb's Hunter Protsman.

Matthews lost via 1:12 pinfall to Auburn's Caleb Nix in the 132-pound third-place match after losing via 5:16 to LeRoy's Owen Gulley in the semifinals and pinning Carthage Illini West's Lance Belshaw in the consolation semifinals.

After losing via 4:41 pinfall in the 220-pound semifinals to Pittsfield's Nate Hoover, Wright won via 2-1 decision over Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Branson Bottorff. Broc Shymansky pinned Wright in a time of four minutes in the third-place match.

At 182 pounds, Payton Kean pinned Kewanee's Michael Hall in a time of 3:41 before losing via 5:55 pinfall to El Paso-Gridley's Neal Downen in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Payton Kean pinned Jacksonville ISD & ISVI in a time of 1:42 and won via 14-5 major decision over Beardstown's Christian Zuniga before losing via 1:20 pinfall to Tremont's Caiden Buster.

At 160 pounds, Santos Castillo of Carthage Illini West pinned Braylen Kean in a time of 4:50 in the first round. Braylen Kean won via 7-5 overtime decision over Tremont's Cooper Wendling in the second round of wrestlebacks before losing via 1:23 pinfall in the third round to Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's Mike Arnold.

IHSA Class 1A

PETERSBURG PORTA SECTIONAL

126 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. Grayson Smiley (Tremont), 2-0.

Semifinals -- Hunter Protsman (Macomb) dec. Maxey (GCMSF), 2-1.

Consolation semifinals -- Maxey (GCMSF) tech. fall Trevor Bonk (Camp Point Central), 18-2 (4:52).

Third-place match -- Maxey (GCMSF) dec. Jonah Sinclair (PORTA), 9-4.

132 pounds

Round one -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) pinned Kyle Peckham (Farmington), 4:55.

Quarterfinals -- Matthews (GCMSF) dec. Evan Myers (Camp Point Central), 7-5.

Semifinals -- Owen Gulley (LeRoy) pinned Matthews (GCMSF), 5:16.

Consolation semifinals -- Matthews (GCMSF) pinned Lance Belshaw (Carthage Illini West), 5:42.

Third-place match -- Caleb Nix (Auburn) pinned Matthews (GCMSF), 1:12.

160 pounds

Round one -- Santos Castillo (Carthage Illini West) pinned Braylen Kean (GCMSF), 4:50.

Consolation round two -- Kean (GCMSF) dec. Cooper Wendling (Tremont), 7-5.

Consolation round three -- Mike Arnold (IVC) pinned Kean (GCMSF), 1:23.

182 pounds

Round one -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Michael Hall (Kewanee), 3:41.

Quarterfinals -- Neal Downen (EPG) pinned Kean (GCMSF), 5:55.

Consolation round two -- Kean (GCMSF) pinned Leo Tomich (JISDISVI), 1:49.

Consolation round three -- Kean (GCMSF) maj. dec. Christian Zuniga (Beardstown), 14-5.

Consolation semifinals -- Caiden Buster (Tremont) pinned Kean (GCMSF), 1:20.

220 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Hunter Thompson (Macomb), 1:56.

Semifinals -- Nate Hoover (Pittsfield) pinned Wright (GCMSF), 4:41.

Consolation semifinals -- Wright (GCMSF) dec. Branson Bottorff (Deer Creek-Mackinaw), 2-1.

Third-place match -- Broc Shymansky (Farmington) pinned Garrett Wright, 4:00.

285 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Aaron Wagenbach (Tremont), 3:55.

Semifinals -- Workman (GCMSF) pinned Lucas Shelby (Beardstown), 2:30.

Championship match -- Ethan Faulk (EPG) pinned Workman (GCMSF) 4:51.