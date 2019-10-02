Rantoul/PBL wrestlers McCusker, Roseman advance to IHSA Class 2A state meet

MAHOMET -- Nolan Roseman and Peter McCusker of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team each earned a top-three finish in the IHSA Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional last weekend, thereby earning a spot in the state meet next weekend.

Roseman won via 17-1 technical fall in a time of 4:47 in the 152-pound quarterfinals over Jacksonville's Tyger Vanlter. McCusker pinned Jacksonville's Austin Murphy in a time of 2:56 in round one of the 145-pound bracket before winning via 3:29 in the quarterfinals over Mattoon's Derek Owens.

McCusker pinned Troy Triad's Garrett Bakarich in a time of 3:54 in the 145-pound semifinals. In the championship match, Danville's Anthony Turner defeated McCusker via 5-3 decision.

After losing via 9-6 decision to Carbondale's Aron Taylor in the 152-pound semifinals, Roseman pinned Rochester's Justin Owens in 33 seconds in the consolation semifinals before winning via 5-2 decision over Olney Richland County's Ean Pottorff in the third-place match.

At 132 pounds, Rashon Allen won via 10-2 major decision over Cahokia's Ja'Ry Cobb in the first round before losing via 1:19 pinfall to Marion's Nate Dampier in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Allen pinned Springfield Lanphier's Austin Payton in a time of 5:40 before losing via 5:10 pinfall to Troy Triad's Tanner Durell.

At 138 pounds, Mason Ross of Rochester pinned Keddrick Terhune in a time of 2:11 in the first round. Terhune then lost via 6-1 decision to Cahokia's Mahlik Ball in wrestlebacks.

Class 2A

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR SECTIONAL

132 pounds

Round one -- Rashon Allen (RPBL) maj. dec. Ja'Ry Cobb (Cahokia), 10-2.

Quarterfinals -- Nate Dampier (Marion) pinned Allen (RPBL), 1:19.

Consolation round two -- Allen (RPBL) pinned Austin Payton (Springfield Lanphier), 5:40.

Consolation round three -- Tanner Durell (Troy Triad) pinned Allen, 5:10.

138 pounds

Round one -- Mason Ross (Rochester) pinned Keddrick Terhune (RPBL), 2:11.

Consolation round two -- Mahlik Ball (Cahokia) dec. Terhune (RPBL), 6-1.

145 pounds

Round one -- Peter McCusker (RPBL) pinned Austin Murphy (Jacksonville), 2:56.

Quarterfinals -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Derek Owens (Mattoon), 3:29.

Semifinals -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Garrett Bakarich (Troy Triad), 3:54.

Championship match -- Anthony Turner (Danville) dec. McCusker (RPBL), 5-3.

152 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) tech. fall Tyger Vanlter (Jacksonville), 17-1 (4:47).

Semifinals -- Aron Taylor (Carbondale) dec. Roseman (RPBL), 9-6.

Consolation semifinals -- Roseman (RPBL) pinned Justin Owens (Rochester), :33.

Third-place match -- Roseman (RPBL) dec. Ean Pottorff (Olney Richland County), 5-2.