GCMS boys basketball wins 60-43 over LeRoy

LeROY — The visiting Falcons ran their win streak to an impressive 24 games with a 60-43 Heart of Illinois Conference triumph over LeRoy on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Ryland Holt scored a team-high 20 points for GCMS (25-2), while Bryce Barnes (15 points) and Connor Birky (10 points) also hit double figures. Nick Perry led all scorers with 27 points on the strength of eight three-pointers for the Panthers (15-9).



GCMS 60, LeRoy 43

GCMS

C. Bleich 7, Holt 20, Freehill 4, Birky 10, Short 2, J. Bleich 0, Garard 2, Barnes 15, Elliott 0, Blake 0. Total 60.

LeRoy

Sexton 0, Mayfield 4, Max Buckles 0, Pliura 2, Mas. Buckles 1, Gillespie 0, Egan 7, Sammer 2, Moore 0, Petersen 0, Perry 27. Total 43.

GCMS 15 12 16 17 —60

LeRoy 12 9 12 10 —43

Three-pointers: GCMS 4 (Barnes 2, Birky, C. Bleich); LeRoy 9 (Perry 8, Egan).