PAXTON -- Less than a week prior to Tuesday's high school boys basketball game between St. Joseph-Ogden and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, the IHSA released seedings for its Class 2A postseason.

The two schools are in the same sub-sectional -- the Tolono Unity Sectional's sub-sectional A -- as SJ-O was given a No. 1 seed while PBL was selected as the No. 2 seed.

Although the two schools will play in different regionals, as SJ-O will play in the Broadlands Heritage Regional and the Panthers will play in the Fithian Oakwood Regional, PBL head coach Adam Schonauer hoped that Tuesday's game would showcase how ready his team would be for regionals.

After the Panthers lost 44-37 to the Spartans, he said his team has some room for improvement a week before it starts regional play.

“It’s a really good basketball team. It’s the type of team that you’re going to have to beat to win a regional championship. If you want to try to advance in the sectionals, that’s the type of team you’re going to have to be able to compete (with) and beat, and our guys just have to come out with a better mindset," Schonauer said.

"We had some guys not show up to play tonight, and it was extremely frustrating. I thought our student section was really good tonight. I thought our fans were into the game, and we just never really played with much passion or energy to reward those fans and play off them. We’ve just got to come out with a much better mindset against better opponents.”

The Panthers' first lead was at 5-2 in the first quarter as Jack Cook made a basket for SJ-O (19-8) before Mason Ecker made a game-tying basket and Drake Schrodt made a 3-pointer for PBL (17-9).

Joel Orcutt scored a basket for the Spartans before Ecker scored on an offensive-rebound putback. Cook made two free throws before Ecker tallied two points via layup.

Orcutt scored on a putback of his own to cut SJ-O's deficit to 9-8 as the first quarter came to an end. After both teams were held scoreless for the first three minutes of the second quarter, Cook drained a 3-pointer to give his team an 11-9 lead.

From there, the Spartans never trailed for the rest of the game. After Ecker made a game-tying bucket, Orcutt and Cook each made a basket and Braydon Rupert tallied a free throw with 18 seconds left in the second quarter to give SJ-O a 16-11 lead. Austin Gooden scored while being fouled with 4.3 seconds left in the first half to cut PBL's halftime deficit to 16-13.

A 3-pointer by Chance Izard extended SJ-O's lead to 19-13 before PBL's Trey VanWinkle and Cook exchanged buckets to make the score 21-15. After Orcutt made a basket, VanWinkle made a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 23-18.

Cook converted a three-point play via the third foul by Sam Penicook with 5:19 left in the third quarter to extend SJ-O's lead to 26-18. Schrodt had picked up his fourth foul two minutes prior to the three-point play.

Despite the foul trouble, PBL went on a 6-0 run as VanWinkle made a basket and two free throws before Penicook recorded a fastbreak layup after stealing the ball to cut the Panthers' deficit to 26-24 with 2:02 left in the third quarter.

Payton Cain scored a basket with 1:18 left in the third quarter before Keanen Swanson scored on a fastbreak layup via steal to extend SJ-O's lead to 30-24. Gooden scored on a fastbreak layup before Orcutt and Gooden exchanged baskets to make the score 32-28 as the third quarter came to an end.

Alex Rueck scored to cut PBL's deficit to 32-30 before Swanson made two free throws with 5:26 left in the game. Gooden made a basket with 5:11 remaining before Cook drew Gooden's fourth foul and made a free throw to make the score 35-32 with 4:35 left in the game.

Schrodt made two free throws with 3:07 remaining before Cook converted a three-point play via a foul by Dalton Busboom 17 seconds later. Cook made two more baskets to extend the Spartans' lead to 42-34 with 1:05 left in the game.

After Gooden made a free throw and Izard made two free throws with 28.2 seconds left before Colton Coy scored on an offensive-rebound putback to conclude the scoring at 44-37.

“We were able to somehow stay within a couple of possessions and have some chances late in the game, but we got what we deserved. They were much more crisp than us," Schonauer said. "They were a lot more aggressive than us. Even when it got down to a one- or two-possession game, we couldn’t get the stop that we needed. We gave up multiple offensive rebounds and we fouled guys. St. Joe is a very physical team and really good defensively, and they took us out of our sorts tonight, and I did not like the way our guys responded.”

Gooden and VanWinkle each finished the game with nine points to lead PBL in scoring. Ecker had eight points and Schrodt had five while Penicook, Coy and Rueck each had two points.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team lost 44-41 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Gavin Coplea led PBL in scoring with 11 points while Jarred Gronsky also scored in double figures with 10 points. Brett Giese had eight points, Mason Medlock had six points, Keagan Busboom had four points and Brandon Knight had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

St. Joseph-Ogden 44, PBL 37

SJO 8 8 16 12 -- 44

PBL 9 4 15 9 -- 37

St. Joseph-Ogden (19-8)

Chance Izard 1-2-5, Jack Cook 8-4-22, Payton Grimsley 0-0-0, Joel Orcutt 5-0-10, Payton Cain 1-0-2, Brayden Weaver 0-0-0, Keanen Swanson 1-2-4, Braydon Rupert 0-1-1. Totals 16-9-44.

PBL (17-9)

Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 3-2-9, Drake Schrodt 1-2-5, Mason Ecker 4-0-8, Sam Penicook 1-0-2, Colton Coy 1-0-2, Austin Gooden 4-1-9, Dalton Busboom 0-0-0, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 1-0-2. Totals 15-5-37.

3-pointers -- St. Joseph-Ogden 2 (Izard, Cook). PBL 2 (Schrodt, VanWinkle).

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

St. Joseph-Ogden 44, PBL 41

SJO 9 12 9 14 -- 44

PBL 10 9 10 12 -- 41

St. Joseph-Ogden

Jaden Miller 3-0-9, Cameron Costa 0-0-0, Drew Coursey 3-1-7, Jordan Kelly 1-2-5, Lukas Hutcherson 0-0-0, Brady Buss 0-0-0, Conner Hodge 1-7-9, Beyers 1-0-2, Luke Renfrew 5-2-12. Totals 14-13-44.

PBL

Jarred Gronsky 5-0-10, Keagan Busboom 1-1-4, Gavin Coplea 4-2-11, Brett Giese 4-0-8, Mason Medlock 3-0-6, Corey DeGarmo 0-0-0, Brandon Knight 1-0-2. Totals 18-3-41.

3-pointers -- SJ-O 3 (Miller 3). PBL 2 (Busboom, Coplea).