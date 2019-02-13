PBL eighth-grade volleyball loses 25-17, 25-18

ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-18 to St. Joseph on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Losa Suaava had a team-high eight kills and three aces for PBL (8-2) while Gracelyn Greenburg had two kills and one block.

The Panthers will play in the Twin County Conference Tournament today at Cissna Park. The eighth-grade team faces Tri-Point at 6:30 p.m. while the seventh-grade team will play against Watseka Glenn Raymond at 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph def. PBL 25-17, 25-18

At St. Joseph

For PBL (8-2), kills: Losa Suaava 8, Gracelyn Greenburg 2, Araya Stack, Trixie Johnson; aces: Suaava 3, Stack; blocks: Greenburg; sets: Stack 46, Emily Robidoux 8, Kate Wilson 7, Cadence Jones 4, Johnson 3, Greenburg 3, Suaava 2; points: Suaava 8, Stack 7, Wilson 7, Robidoux 5, Johnson 5, Jones 3, Greenburg 2; passing points: Johnson 55, Stack 52, Jones 51, Wilson 20, Averi Garrett 9, Hope Watts 8, Robidoux 8, Suaava 8, Greenburg 6.