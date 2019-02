ST. JOSEPH — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-6, 25-11 to St. Joseph.

7th-grade girls

St. Joseph def. PBL 25-6, 25-11

At St. Joseph

For PBL (5-5), kills: Aubree Gooden 4, Leah Eyre 2; aces: Brooke Kleinert; service points: Kleinert 5; passing/digs percentage: Jordyn Goss 86.