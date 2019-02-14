PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins 25-16, 25-17 over Tri-Point in TCC Tournament

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-16, 25-17 over Tri-Point on Wednesday in the Twin County Conference Tournament.

Losa Suaava had four kills, two aces and one block for PBL (9-2) while Trixie Johnson had four aces and one kill and Emily Robidoux had three points.

The Panthers will face either Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley or Clifton J.L. Nash in the next round of the TCC Tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday.

8th-grade girls

At Cissna Park

For PBL (9-2), kills: Losa Suaava 4, Trixie Johnson, Gracelyn Greenburg; aces: Johnson 4, Emily Robidoux 3, Suaava 2, Kate Wilson, Cadence Jones; blocks: Suaava, Averi Garrett; sets: Araya Stack 29, Jones 10, Robidoux 5, Wilson 2, Suaava, Greenburg; points: Robidoux 13, Johnson 9, Jones 9, Wilson 7, Suaava 7, Stack 5; passing points: Jones 35, Stack 30, Johnson 23, Hope Watts 12, Suaava 8, Wilson 5, Garrett 5, Greenburg.