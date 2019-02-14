PBL seventh-grade volleyball wins 25-22, 25-23 in first round of TCC Tournament

CISSNA PARK — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-22, 25-23 over Watseka Glenn Raymond in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Brooke Kleinert had three kills and six aces for PBL (6-5) while Bailey Bruns and Aubree Gooden had two kills.

The Panthers will face either Cissna Park or Iroquois West in the semifinals at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.



7th-grade girls

PBL def. Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-22, 25-23

At Cissna Park

For PBL (6-5), kills: Brooke Kleinert 3, Bailey Bruns 2, Aubree Gooden 2, Leah Eyre; aces: Kleinert 6, Gooden 2, Bailey Luebchow 2; service points: Luebchow 10, Kleinert 10, Eyre 9, Bruns 6, Karlee Welp 5, Kamryn Suhl 2, Mackenzie Swan 2; passing/digs percentage: Jordyn Goss 100, Kleinert 93, Luebchow 88.