GCMS boys basketball claims outright HOIC regular-season title with win over Lexington

LEXINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team won 67-42 in its regular-season finale over Lexington on Friday.

With the win, the Falcons (27-2, 12-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) claimed the outright conference regular-season championship.

In the first quarter, GCMS outscored Lexington 18-13 as Bryce Barnes scored 10 points, Ryland Holt scored four points and Connor Birky and Cade Elliott each scored two points.

The Falcons took a 31-22 lead into halftime as Josh Bleich scored five second-quarter points while Caleb Bleich made a 3-pointer, and Ben Freehill and Elliott each made a two-point basket and Lane Short made a free throw

In the third quarter, GCMS outscored Lexington 17-8 as Birky scored five points, Caleb Bleich and Short each scored four points and Barnes and Freehill each had two points.

Nathan Garard and Elliott each had four points in the fourth quarter while Caleb Bleich had three points and Josh Bleich, Chris Hood, Spencer Meenen and Alex Meece each had two points.

Barnes and Caleb Bleich each scored in double figures for GCMS at the game's end with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Elliott had eight points, Birky and Josh Bleich each had seven points, Short had five points, Holt, Garard and Freehill each had four points and Meenen, Hood and Lee each had two points.

The No. 2-seeded Falcons will face either No. 7-seed St. Thomas More or ninth-seeded Maroa-Forsyth in the semifinals of the Monticello Regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

GCMS 67, Lexington 42

GCMS 18 13 17 19 -- 67

LEX 11 11 8 12 -- 42

GCMS (27-2, 12-0)

Caleb Bleich 4-0-10, Ryland Holt 2-0-4, Ben Freehill 2-0-4, Connor Birky 2-2-7, Lane Short 2-1-5, Josh Bleich 2-3-7, Chris Hood 1-0-2, Nathan Garard 1-2-4, Bryce Barnes 6-0-12, Cade Elliott 3-1-8, Spencer Meenen 1-0-2, Jordan Blake 0-0-0, Jordan Lee 0-0-0, Alex Meece 1-0-2. Totals 27-9-67.

Lexington

Trevor Keagle 3-3-10, Tate Walcott 0-2-2, Josh Hardman 2-1-7, Jacob Garner 0-0-0, Alex Stricklin 0-0-0, Evan Batenbeil 1-0-2, Brian Bell 3-0-8, Andrew Olson 4-1-10, Clayton Haase 0-0-0, Jacob Devore 0-1-1, Hunter Lane 0-0-0, Carter Little 0-2-2. Totals 13-9-42.

3-pointers -- GCMS 4 (C. Bleich 2, Birky, Elliott). Lexington 6 (Hardman 2, Bell 2, Olson, Keagle).