GCMS seventh-grade volleyball defeats PBL in TCC Tournament championship match

Members of the GCMS seventh-grade volleyball team pose for a photo after winning the Twin County Conference Tournament championship on Saturday.

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team finished second in the Twin County Conference Tournament.

In the semifinals, PBL defeated Cissna Park 25-12, 25-17.

Bailey Bruns had three kills for PBL while Brooke Kleinert, Kamryn Suhl and Aubree Gooden each had two kills. Bruns also had three aces while Bailey Luebchow and Kleinert each had two aces.

In a 25-7, 25-10 loss in the championship match to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Luebchow had three kills while Kleinert had two kills and Bruns had one block.

7th-grade girls

PBL def. Cissna Park 25-12, 25-17

At Cissna Park

For PBL, kills: Bailey Bruns 3, Brooke Kleinert 2, Kamryn Suhl 2, Aubree Gooden 2, Leah Eyre, Bailey Luebchow; aces: Bruns 3, Luebchow 2, Kleinert 2, Gooden, Suhl, Eyre; service points: Bruns 14, Gooden 9, Luebchow 7, Eyre 7, Kleinert 5, Suhl 5, Karlee Welp 3; passing/digs percentage: Bruns 92, Gooden 92.

GCMS def. PBL 25-7, 25-10

At Cissna Park

For PBL (7-7), kills: Bailey Luebchow 3, Brooke Kleinert 2, Leah Eyre, Jordyn Goss, Bailey Bruns; blocks: Bailey Bruns; service points: Bruns 5, Eyre 4, Luebchow 3, Karlee Welp 2, Aubree Gooden; passing/digs percentage: Gooden 89.