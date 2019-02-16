GCMS/Fisher wrestler Hayden Workman advances to wrestleback quarterfinals of IHSA Class 1A state meet

CHAMPAIGN -- Hayden Workman received an opportunity afforded to none of the other three Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher grapplers who qualified for the tournament.

The Falcons senior would have his hand raised after defeating Grant Park’s Joey Petrucci via decision in Friday’s Class 1A 285-pound wrestlebacks.

That is, if Workman didn’t bolt off the mat after shaking hands with Petrucci.

Which is what the two-time state football champion nearly wound up doing, before being yanked back by an official.

“It’s my first time ever going to state, middle school or high school,” Workman said before pinning Pontiac’s Steven Lewis in a second-round wrestleback later Friday.

“Just finishing out my high school career doing something I love is really nice.”

Workman faced an ugly draw off the bat in Thursday’s first day of wrestling, matching up against reigning 1A 285 state titlist Ian Kuehl out of Lena-Winslow. Workman battled to a 7-0 decision loss, deeming it “a heartbreaker.”

The Wisconsin-Whitewater football signee was much happier 24 hours later, and certainly glad he gave this sport another go after skipping the winter season as a junior.

“I just wanted to get bigger for football and just lift weights,” Workman said. “But I know, definitely having that physical mentality of a wrestler, I should’ve done it.”

He’s got plenty of rooters as the lone remaining GCMS/Fisher athlete in competition, which continues for Workman in this morning’s wrestleback quarterfinals.

Along with Fisher sophomore Cale Horsch, the 2018 state 1A 106 runner-up who missed this year’s postseason with an injury, Workman’s mother, Amy, is a consistent presence. That’s in no small part because she applied for a floor pass and is snapping photos matside.

“She just takes pictures,” Hayden Workman said with a smile. “She knows I kind of don’t like it when she’s yelling from the stands.”

In the first round of the 285-pound wrestlebacks, Workman won via 6-2 decision over Grant Park's Joey Petrucci. Workman then pinned Pontiac's Steven Lewis in a time of 4:27 in the second round of wrestlebacks.

In his first match on Thursday, Workman lost via 7-0 decision to Lena-Winslow's Ian Kuehl.

In the first round of the 126-pound bracket, Cole Maxey lost via 4-2 decision to Omar Perez of Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. Maxey then lost via 8-1 decision to Orion's Ethan Meisenburg in the first round of wrestlebacks.

In the first round of the 132-pound class, Dakota Matthews lost via 18-0 technical fall in a time of 2:12 to Aurora Christian's Noah Villarreal. Matthews then lost via 14-4 major decision to Zeth Stallings of Lawrenceville in the first round of wrestlebacks.

In the first round of the 220-pound bracket, Garrett Wright lost via 3:05 pinfall to Carlyle's Dale Allen. In the first round of wrestlebacks, Wright lost via 2:31 pinfall to Elmhurst IC Catholic's David Vargas.

