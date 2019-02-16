GCMS/Fisher's Hayden Workman ends season in IHSA Class 1A state meet's wrestleback quarterfinals

CHAMPAIGN -- In the wrestleback quarterfinals of the 285-pound class of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher's Hayden Workman's season ended with a loss in extra time.

"It was a good season," Workman said. "My goal was to make it to state, and I went a lot farther than I expected. It felt good knowing that, in my last match, I fought my hardest. I feel like that was good for me."

Workman and Peoria Manual's Cody Baker ended regulation time in a 1-1 tie and exchanged escapes in extra time before Baker scored the game-winning two points.

"It was definitely a lot tougher," Workman said. "I knew it was going to be a longer match just because of the style of wrestlers we are defensively. I stayed in somewhat good positions sometimes, and I got in bad positions (in other times), and that's what ultimately lost the match."

Workman was one of three GCMS/Fisher wrestlers at the state meet as Dakota Matthews and Garrett Wright wrestled in the 132- and 220-pound classes, respectively. Cole Maxey, who wrestled in the state meet at 126 pounds, will return next year for his senior season.

"We were very excited to have four guys make it down here. I'm very happy for all of our seniors," GCMS/Fisher head coach Josh Carter said. "It's the first time they all made it down here, and to get that experience in high school is something that they'll remember for the rest of their lives, so I'm very happy for them."

IHSA CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Champaign (State Farm Center)

126 pounds

First round -- Omar Perez (Phoenix) dec. Cole Maxey (GCMSF), 4-2

Consolation round one -- Ethan Meisenburg (Orion) dec. Maxey (GCMSF), 8-1.

132 pounds

First round -- Noah Villarreal (Aurora Christian) tech. fall Dakota Matthews (GCMSF), 18-0.

Consolation round one -- Zeth Stallings (Lawrenceville) maj. dec. Matthews (GCMSF), 14-4.

220 pounds

First round -- Dale Allen (Carlyle) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 3:05.

Consolation round one -- David Vargas (Elmhurst IC Catholic) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 2:31.

285 pounds

First round -- Ian Kuehl (Lena-Winslow) dec. Workman (GCMSF), 7-0.

Consolation round one -- Workman (GCMSF) dec. Joey Petrucci (Grant Park), 6-2.

Consolation round two -- Workman (GCMSF) pinned Steven Lewis (Pontiac), 4:27.

Wrestleback quarterfinals -- Cody Baker (Peoria Manual) dec. Workman (GCMSF), 4-2.