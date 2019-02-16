PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins 2019 TCC Tournament championship

Members of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team pose for a photos after winning the Twin County Conference Tournament on Saturday. BACK ROW: From left, coach Kara Harrison, Losa Suaava, Gracelyn Greenburg, Gianna Laurie, Araya Stack, Emily Robidoux and coach Kelli Vaughn. FRONT ROW: From left, Jazmyn Kurland, Cadence Jones, Kate Wilson, Trixie Johnson, Averi Garrett, Hope Watts, and Guadalupe Tufino.

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won its second straight Twin County Conference title.

After defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-14, 25-10 in the semifinals on Saturday, PBL won 31-29, 25-16 over Prairie Central in the title match later on Saturday.

Losa Suaava had a team-high 10 kills for PBL (11-2) as well as two blocks through the two matches while Emily Robidoux had seven aces and Trixie Johnson had six kills and three blocks. Araya Stack and Cadence Jones had four and two aces, respectively, while Gracelyn Greenburg had five kills.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. GCMS 25-14, 25-10; PBL def. Prairie Central 31-29, 25-16

At Cissna Park

For PBL (11-2); kills: Losa Suaava 10, Trixie Johnson 6, Gracelyn Greenburg 5, Araya Stack, Emily Robidoux, Kate Wilson; aces: Robidoux 7, Stack 4, Cadence Jones 2, Suaava, Wilson; blocks: Johnson 3, Suaava 2, Robidoux; sets: Stack 49; points: Robidoux 39, Stack 18, Johnson 14, Wilson 13, Suaava 11, Jones 11; passing points: Jones 89, Johnson 52, Stack 41, Suaava 20, Averi Garrett 20, Wilson 18, Robidoux 13, Greenburg 3.