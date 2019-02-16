Rantoul/PBL wrestlers McCusker, Roseman to wrestle on final day of IHSA Class 2A state tournament

CHAMPAIGN -- Peter McCusker of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team will wrestle in the wrestleback semifinals today in the IHSA Class 2A state meet.

McCusker lost via 14-6 major decision in the championship semifinals of the 145-pound bracket to Burlington's Nick Termini.

In the quarterfinals, McCusker won via 7-0 decision over Grayslake Central's Joey Murphy. In the first round, McCusker pinned TF North's Isaac Watkins in a time of 4:35.

In the first round of the 152-pound class, Nolan Roseman won via 9-5 decision over Nazareth's Alex Carrillo. He then lost via 5-4 decision to Peoria Notre Dame's Leo Mushinsky in the quarterfinals before defeating Woodstock Marian's Kaden Randazzo via 15-8 decision in the second round of wrestlebacks. Roseman will wrestle in the quarterfinals of wrestlebacks today.

IHSA CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Champaign (State Farm Center)

145 pounds

First round -- Peter McCusker (RPBL) pinned Isaac Watkins (TF North), 4:35.

Quarterfinals -- McCusker (RPBL) dec. Joey Murphy (Grayslake Central), 7-0.

Semifinals -- Nick Termini (Burlington) maj. dec. McCusker (RPBL), 14-6.

152 pounds

First round -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) dec. Alex Carrillo (Nazareth), 9-5.

Quarterfinals -- Leo Mushinsky (Peoria Notre Dame) dec. Roseman (RPBL), 5-4.

Consolation round two -- Roseman (RPBL) dec. Kaden Randazzo (Marian), 15-8.