Rantoul/PBL's Peter McCusker, Nolan Roseman earn fourth-place medals at IHSA Class 2A state wrestling meet

CHAMPAIGN -- Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team each earned a fourth-place medal at the IHSA Class 2A state meet on Saturday.

In the 145-pound third-place match, McCusker lost via 5-2 decision to Lemont's Grant LaDuke. Roseman was pinned in 59 seconds by Coal City's Ryan Wasielewski in the 152-pound third-place match.

"It's always nice when you can have medal winners at the state tournament," Rantoul/PBL head coach Mark McCusker said. "We were a little short on what we wanted -- as seniors, you want to see them go out with a win. The higher (a finish), the better, but we came and got some medals. We're happy with that."

Peter McCusker earned his way into the third-place match by pinning Clifton Central/Iroquois West's Thomas Konetski in a time of 3:19 in the wrestleback semifinals.

McCusker lost via 14-6 major decision in the championship semifinals of the 145-pound bracket to Burlington's Nick Termini.

In the quarterfinals, McCusker won via 7-0 decision over Grayslake Central's Joey Murphy. In the first round, McCusker pinned TF North's Isaac Watkins in a time of 4:35.

Roseman earned his way into the medal rounds by winning via 3-2 decision over Caden Ernd of Crystal Lake Central in the wrestleback quarterfinals. In the wrestleback semifinals, Roseman won via 7-6 decision over Carbondale's Aron Taylor.

In the first round of the 152-pound class, Roseman won via 9-5 decision over Nazareth's Alex Carrillo. He then lost via 5-4 decision to Peoria Notre Dame's Leo Mushinsky in the quarterfinals before defeating Woodstock Marian's Kaden Randazzo via 15-8 decision in the second round of wrestlebacks.

It was Roseman's first state medal. Last year, Peter McCusker earned a fourth-place medal.

"They've been wrestling partners since they were nine or 10 years old," Mark McCusker said. "They've been encouraging each other and working with each other and getting each other prepared for each match. It's been fun, and I think, despite how things just ended, they've had a fun ride and fun career. They have nothing to be ashamed of. I'm very proud of both of them."

While McCusker and Roseman will graduate at the end of the school year, the Eagles will have two sectional qualifiers -- Rashon Allen and Keddrick Terhune -- returning for their sophomore seasons.

"It's nice to have freshmen make it out of regionals," Mark McCusker said. "It's certainly something to build on in the years to come. I definitely think they have the potential to be here (at state) a coupe of years down the road. It's good that they got the chance to work with some quality seniors and get a feel of what it's like."

The state meet also concluded the first season of the wrestling coop between Rantoul Township High School and PBL High School.

"It was good that we had some kids from Paxton come in and help our program fill up some weights," Mark McCusker said. "As we grow that program, we want to have kids representing both communities at this tournament. That would be a big step to helping our program grow and getting the community involved."

IHSA CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Champaign (State Farm Center)

145 pounds

First round -- Peter McCusker (RPBL) pinned Isaac Watkins (TF North), 4:35.

Quarterfinals -- McCusker (RPBL) dec. Joey Murphy (Grayslake Central), 7-0.

Semifinals -- Nick Termini (Burlington) maj. dec. McCusker (RPBL), 14-6.

Wrestleback semifinals -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Thomas Konetski (Clifton Central), 3:19.

Third-place match -- Grant LaDuke (Lemont) dec. McCusker (RPBL), 5-2.

152 pounds

First round -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) dec. Alex Carrillo (Nazareth), 9-5.

Quarterfinals -- Leo Mushinsky (Peoria Notre Dame) dec. Roseman (RPBL), 5-4.

Consolation round two -- Roseman (RPBL) dec. Kaden Randazzo (Marian), 15-8.

Wrestleback quarterfinals -- Roseman (RPBL) dec. Caden Ernd (Crystal Lake Central), 3-2.

Wrestleback semifinals -- Roseman (RPBL) dec. Aron Taylor (Carbondale), 7-6.

Third-place match -- Ryan Wasielewski (Coal City) pinned Roseman (RPBL), :59.