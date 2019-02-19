Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Connor Birky (11) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (20) knock away a shot by St. Thomas More's Dawson Magrini (11) in a Class 2A Monticello Regional semifinal game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64, St. Thomas More 43. Bryce Barnes and Ryland Holt each recorded a double-double for the second-seeded Falcons (28-2), who opened the playoffs with a semifinal victory over the seventh-seeded Sabers (15-17).

Barnes potted 16 points with 11 rebounds in GCMS’ 26th consecutive win, and Holt posted 14 points and 12 boards for the Falcons, who match up with either No. 3 Monticello or No. 6 Warrensburg-Latham in Friday’s final.

Connor Birky also scored in double figures for GCMS with 10 points while Caleb Bleich and Lane Short each added eight points and Ben Freehill had seven points.

Riley Morris’ 17 points and Averi Hughes’ 10 keyed STM.



GCMS 63, STM 43

St. Thomas More

Lee 9, Morris 17, Twohey 4, Dom. Magrini 3, Hughes 10, Kapolnek 0, Daw. Magrini 0, Jackson 0. Total 43.

GCMS

C. Bleich 8, Holt 14, Birky 10, Barnes 16, Freehill 7, Cribbett 0, Short 8, J. Bleich 0, Hood 0, Garrard 0, Elliott 0, Blake 0. Total 63.

STM 11 12 11 9 —43

GCMS 17 16 15 15 —63

3-pointers — STM 4 (Morris 3, Lee); GCMS 3 (Barnes, Birky, Freehill).