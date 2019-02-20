PBL boys basketball defeats Salt Fork 64-32 in IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional semifinals

PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) draws a foul as he goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional semifinal game against Salt Fork.

OAKWOOD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team won 64-32 over Salt Fork in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional on Tuesday.

“We came here and took care of business," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "I thought we played well, for the most part.”

After Salt Fork's Payton Taylor -- who finished with a game-high 20 points -- drained a couple of baskets to start the game's scoring, PBL (19-9) went on a 20-0 run.

“We went on a nice run there midway through the first quarter," Schonauer said.

Dalton Busboom started the run by making a free throw with 5:17 left in the first quarter before a steal by Sam Penicook led to a game-tying 3-pointer by Trey VanWinkle. After Mason Ecker made a go-ahead basket, VanWinkle drained another shot from beyond the arc to extend PBL's lead to 9-4 with 2:46 left in the first quarter.

“Trey hit some big shots there and got us going," Schonauer said.

VanWinkle assisted Austin Gooden on a basket before stealing the ball in the frontcourt and scoring on the turnover to make the score 13-4. Another frontcourt steal and basket by Drake Schrodt extended PBL's lead to 15-4 with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

A steal and fastbreak layup by Ecker made the score 17-4 before Ecker drained a 3-pointer to cap the Panthers' run.

“We were able to get some turnovers and some runouts," Schonauer said. “I’d just like to see us keep on building upon that. We kind of had a letdown and let them back in the game momentarily.”

Taylor then made a basket in the final seconds to cut Salt Fork's deficit to 20-6 as the first quarter came to an end.

A basket by Schrodt extended PBL's lead to 22-6, but would account for the only two points scored by either team for the first 3:40 of the second quarter before Turner scored while being fouled with 4:19 remaining in the quarter. Matthew Wrzosek made a 3-pointer for Salt Fork (16-12) before VanWinkle drained a trey with 1:45 remaining in the first half.

Schrodt tallied a two-point basket before another field goal by Taylor made the score 27-13. Gooden then converted a 3-point play with 5.9 seconds left in the first half to extend PBL's lead to 30-13 before blocking a 3-point shot attempt by Logan Appelman.

Gooden and Taylor each made a basket to make the score 32-15 early in the third quarter before Schrodt made a 3-pointer to extend the Panthers' lead to 37-15. Caine Wilson scored a two-point basket for Salt Fork before Schrodt and Taylor exchanged buckets to make the score 39-19 with 4:34 left in the third quarter.

A two-point field goal by Clayton Jarling cut Salt Fork's deficit to 39-21 before Gooden and Colton Coy each made a basket to extend PBL's lead to 43-21. Taylor then converted a three-point play with 1:41 left in the third quarter to cut the Storm's deficit to 43-24.

VanWinkle then made a 3-pointer to extend the Panthers' advantage to 46-24. After Taylor made a two-point basket, Andrew Swanson drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter to extend PBL's lead to 49-26.

Ecker scored on a fastbreak layup after stealing the ball to make the score 51-26 early in the fourth quarter before a basket by Dalton Beddow cut Salt Fork's deficit to 51-28. Penicook made a free throw with 6:48 remaining in the game to make the score 52-28 before a Tanner Coe 3-pointer extended the Panthers' lead to 55-28.

Taylor made a free throw with 5:30 remaining before a couple of baskets by Coy extended PBL's advantage to 59-29 with 4:33 left in the game.

Wrzosek made a 3-pointer to cut Salt Fork's deficit to 59-32 before another 3-pointer by Coe and two free throws by Swanson extended the Panthers' lead to 64-32 with 1:19 remaining.

“I thought defensively, we were pretty good, for the most part," Schonauer said. "We did have some breakdowns and some mistakes we need to clean up in order to win Friday night, and I’d like to see us play with a little more intensity. We were aggressive in spurts, but not as aggressive as I would like us to be over the course of a game.”

VanWinkle finished the game with 16 points while Schrodt also scored in double figures with 11 points. Ecker and Gooden each had nine points while Coe and Coy each had six points, Swanson had five points and Busboom and Penicook each had one point.

The Panthers started postseason play four days after a win in its regular-season finale over Cissna Park, which slipped from the No. 2 ranking in 1A to No. 5 this week. They also played in front of a less-than-capacity crowd in the Oakwood Grade School gym.

“We really don’t want to have that be an excuse. We want guys who come out and compete for 32 minutes regardless of who they’re playing against and how big the crowd is," Schonauer said.

No. 2-seed PBL will face either third-seeded Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (22-7) or No. 5-seed Oakwood (20-9) in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday in the same OGS gym.

“We were able to beat both teams under some extreme circumstances," Schonauer said.

Whomever the Panthers face will be a familiar opponent. PBL defeated Oakwood 57-28 in a morning game played during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla last December.

“Those are, sometimes, some tough games for teams to get up for," Schonauer said.

The Panthers defeated BHRA 72-32 on Dec. 18, but the Blue Devils were playing without Drew Reifsteck.

“I think you can throw those games out the window. In the regional championship, teams are going to come out and play differently than in those circumstances, so we’ve got to come out and play as hard and as good as we can for 32 minutes," Schonauer said.

PBL 64, Salt Fork 32

SF 6 7 13 6 -- 32

PBL 20 10 19 15 -- 64

Salt Fork (16-12)

Logan Appelman 0-0-0, Clayton Jarling 1-0-2, Matthew Wrzosek 2-0-6, Dawson Dodd 0-0-0, Dalton Beddow 1-0-2, Josh Weller 0-0-0, Kaleb Hurt 0-0-0, Jacob McGee 0-0-0, Zach Yelenick 0-0-0, Chase Schmidt 0-0-0, Caine Wilson 1-0-2, Payton Taylor 9-2-20. Totals 14-2-32.

PBL (19-9)

Tanner Coe 2-0-6, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 6-0-16, Drake Schrodt 5-0-11, Mason Ecker 4-0-9, Sam Penicook 0-1-1, Colton Coy 3-0-6, Austin Gooden 4-1-9, Kyle Poll 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 0-1-1, Andrew Swanson 1-2-5, Alex Rueck 0-0-0, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 25-5-64.

3-pointers -- Salt Fork 2 (Wrzosek 2). PBL 9 (VanWinkle 4, Coe 2, Schrodt, Ecker, Swanson).