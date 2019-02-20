PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats GCMS in two sets

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-5, 25-22 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Trixie Johnson had a team-high three kills along with two aces and one block for PBL (12-2) while Araya Stack and Emily Robidoux each had three aces and two kills. Losa Suaava also had two kills for the Panthers while Stack had 23 sets and Cadence Jones ahd one ace.

PBL def. GCMS 25-5, 25-22

At Paxton

For PBL (12-2), kills: Trixie Johnson 3, Araya Stack 2, Emily Robidoux 2, Losa Suaava 2; aces: Stack 3, Robidoux 3, Kate Wilson 2, Trixie Johnson 2, Cadence Jones; blocks: Johnson; sets: Stack 23; points: Stack 12, Robidoux 10, Hope Watts 7, Wilson 7, Johnson 5, Jones 3; passing points: Jones 32, Stack 19, Wilson 13, Johnson 13, Watts 11, Robidoux 8, Averi Garrett 5, Gracelyn Greenburg 2, Gianna Laurie 2, Suaava.