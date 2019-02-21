GCMS seventh-grade volleyball defeats PBL in three sets

PAXTON — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24-26, 25-15, 25-20 on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Brooke Kleinert and Bailey Bruns had eight and seven kills, respectively, for PBL (7-7) while Aubree Gooden had five aces.

The Panthers will host their IESA Class 3A regional as a top seed and face either Herscher Limestone or Clifton J.L. Nash in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner of the semifinal match will play for the regional title at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Third-seeded GCMS will face sixth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham in the quarterfinals of the 3A Tolono Unity Regional at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner will play in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and the title match will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.



7th-grade girls

GCMS def. PBL 24-26, 25-15, 25-20

At Paxton

For PBL (7-7), kills: Brooke Kleinert 8, Bailey Bruns 7, Bailey Luebchow, Aubree Bruns, Kamryn Suhl; aces: Aubree Gooden 5, Kleinert 2, Karlee Welp, Leah Eyre; blocks: Kleinert; service points: Luebchow 13, Gooden 11, Eyre 10, Bruns 10, Suhl 9, Kleinert 8; passing/digs percentage: Bruns 92, Welp 88.

Exhibition match

GCMS def. PBL 25-20, 25-22

At Paxton

For PBL, kills: Kamryn Suhl 2, Mackenzie Swan, Mady Kaiser, Leah Eyre; aces: Mackenzie Swan 4, Karlee Welp 2, Suhl 2, Mady Kaiser; service points: Mackenzie Swan 14, Welp 9, Suhl 7, Eyre 6, Kaiser 4, Gianna Laurie 2.