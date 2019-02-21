Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Volleyball

GCMS seventh-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Mahomet-Seymour

Thu, 02/21/2019 - 9:06pm | The Ford County Record
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-8, 20-25, 25-18 in its regular-season finale against Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday.
 
"This was a total team win," GCMS coach Taylor Rubarts said. "The girls have worked extremely hard for their 15-3 record and Twin County Conference championship. We are very excited for the postseason."
 
Third-seeded GCMS will face sixth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham in the quarterfinals of the 3A Tolono Unity Regional at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner will play in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and the title match will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Volleyball, Sports

