GCMS seventh-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Mahomet-Seymour

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-8, 20-25, 25-18 in its regular-season finale against Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday.

"This was a total team win," GCMS coach Taylor Rubarts said. "The girls have worked extremely hard for their 15-3 record and Twin County Conference championship. We are very excited for the postseason."

Third-seeded GCMS will face sixth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham in the quarterfinals of the 3A Tolono Unity Regional at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner will play in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and the title match will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.