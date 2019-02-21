PBL track and field competes in Uni Mini Meet

URBANA -- In the girls' 60-meter hurdles at the Uni Mini Meet on Wednesday, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Katelyn Crabb finished first with a time of 9.94 seconds.

Crabb also finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 32-3 1/2 while Lexi Johnson placed fourth with a jump of 30-6 3/4.

Emily Graves finished first in the pole vault with a time of 9-6.

Abigail Teske tied for first in the high jump with a leap of 4-8 while Maisy Johnson finished fifth with a jump of 4-4.

Hannah Schwarz finished second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.47 seconds while Lillie Frichtl finished sixth with a time of 8.74 seconds. Cheyanne Ratcliff placed 14th with a time of 9.31 seconds.

Katelyn Crabb finished second in the long jump with a leap of 15-9 1/2 while Lexi Johnson finished third with a jump of 15-9 1/2 and Lillie Frichtl placed fourth with a leap of 15-0 1/2.

In the 400-meter dash, Hope Johnson finished sixth with a time of 1:11.88 while Jordan Parrish finished seventh with a time of 1:16.91 and Gracie Smith placed eighth with a time of 1:17.57.

Madeline Royer finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:48.14 while Sara Sowka finished 15th with a time of 3:26.53 and Olivia Wilson tied for 17th with a time of 3:28.94.

In the 1,600-meter run, Evie Ellis finished seventh with a time of 5:44.38. MaKenna Ecker finished seventh in the shot put with a throw of 27-3 while Sara Hewerdine finished 14th with a throw of 22-9 and Savanna Davis finished 17th with a time of 21-0.

In the 4x200 relay, Lillie Frichtl, Macie Wright, Abigail Teske and Hannah Schwarz finished sixth with a time of 2:02.71. Cheyanne Ratcliff, Jordan Parrish, Gracie Smith and Hope Johnson placed 12th with a time of 2:13.48.

On the boys' side, Garrett Bachtold finished first in the pole vault with a height of 13-6.

T.J. Jones finished first in the long jump with a leap of 19-10 1/2 while Mason Medlock finished fifth with a jump of 17-7 and Chase Elson finished sixth with a jump of 17-2.

Jordan Giese finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.2 while Jesse Barfield finished ninth with a time of 2:30.38, Liam McMullin placed 10th with a time of 2:32.27, Ashton Goss finished 11th with a time of 2:34.2 and Tim Hewerdine finished 16th with a time of 2:47.91.

Ryder James finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:39.62 while Daniel Busby finished 19th with a time of 5:29.53.

Curtis Phillips finished third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.71 seconds.

Luke Cowan finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 41-10 while Zak Babcock placed fifth wit ha throw of 41-1. Colin Wieneke finished 12th with a throw of 32-10,

Luke Waterson finished 16th with a throw of 30-6, Jayden Ware finished 23rd with a throw of 27-4 and Wyatt Hollen finished 27th with a time of 23-10.

Cody Winter finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.64 seconds while Seth Wolken placed 11th with a time of 1:02.53, Garrett Sanders finished 13th with a time of 1:04.52 and Paul Cleary finished 15th with a time of 1:05.36.

Curtis Phillips finished second in the high jump with a leap of 4-0.

In the 4x200 relay, Garrett Bachtold, T.J. Jones, Connor Beland and Zac Jayne finished third with a time of 1:40.23 while Tyler Smith, Max Rodriguez, Alexander Plott and Brett Giese placed seventh with a time of 5:12.95.

In the 60-meter dash, Jayden Ware finished 13th with a throw of 8.31 seconds, followed by teammates Tyler Smith (14th, 8.33), Cameron Grohler (20th, 8.8) and Clayton Skinner (22nd, 8.95).

UNI MINI MEET

At Urbana (UI Armory)

BOYS

60-meter dash

1. Aiden Meyer (STJO) 7.31; 2. Dwight Colvin (STJO) 7.48; 3. Braylon Peacock (STTH) 7.6; 4. Curtis Althaus (UNI) 7.63; 5. Kaleb Harshbarger (STJO) 7.74; 6. Blessing Omoniyi (UNI) 7.76.

PBL results -- 13. Jayden Ware, 8.31; 14. Tyler Smith, 8.33; 20. Cameron Grohler, 8.8; 22. Clayton Skinner, 8.95.

400-meter dash

1. Alex Dokos (UNI) 55.04; 2. David Martin (UNITY) 56.41; 3. Emery Rulon (STTH) 56.93; 4. Turner Hastings (Tuscola) 57.28; 5. Kyle Burgoni (UNITY) 58.09; 6. Cody Winter (PBL) 58.64.

Other PBL results -- 11. Seth Wolken, 1:02.53; 13. Garrett Sanders, 1:04.52; 15. Paul Cleary, 1:05.36.

800-meter run

1. Alex Dorkos (UNI) 2:02.71; 2. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:06.2; 3. Matty Tang (UNI) 2:06.33; 4. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 2:06.74; 5. Noah Woods (Tuscola) 2:08.69; 6. Mason Day (Tuscola) 2:20.77.

Other PBL results -- 9. Jesse Barfield, 2:30.38; 10. Liam McMullin, 2:32.27; 11. Ashton Goss, 2:34.2; 16. Tim Hewerdine, 2:47.91.

1,600-meter run

1. Cort Ross (CASE) 4:31.71; 2. Austin Bridgman (ARMS) 4:33.85; 3. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 4:36.75; 4. Gabe Martinez (UNITY) 4:38.52; 5. Ryder James (PBL) 4:39.62; 6. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 4:43.39.

Other PBL results -- 19. Daniel Busby, 5:29.53.

60-meter hurdles

1. Chase Benjamin (UNITY) 8.86; 2. Blessing Omoniyi (UNI) 9.14; 3. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 10.71; 4. Grant Hoey (UNI) 11.6; 5. Braden Clampitt (STJO) 11.91.

4x200 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:36.38; 2. Tuscola, 1:40; 3. PBL (Garrett Bachtold, T.J. Jones, Connor Beland, Zac Jayne), 1:40.23; 4. St. Thomas More, 1:42.62; 5. Urbana University, 1:42.85.

Other PBL results -- 7. Tyler Smith, Max Rodriguez, Alexander Plot, Brett Giese, 1:52.95.

High jump

1. Emery Rulon (STTH) 6-2; 2. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 4-0.

Long jump

1. T.J. Jones (PBL) 19-10 1/2; 2. Dwight Colvin (STJO) 17-11; 3. Curtis Althaus (UNI) 17-11; 4. Nathan Emmert (STJO) 17-9 1/2; 5. Mason Medlock (PBL) 17-7; 6. Chase Elson (PBL) 17-2.

Triple jump

1. Micah Hutchinson (UNITY) 34-3 1/4; 2. Coulson Poffenberger (Tuscola) 33-8; 3. Krish Patel (Tuscola) 32-11.

Shot put

1. C.J. Picazo (Tuscola) 44-6; 2. Josh Dyer (Tuscola) 43-9; 3. Alex Comet (STTH) 43-3; 4. Luke Cowan (PBL) 41-10; 5. Zak Babcock (PBL) 41-1; 6. Owen Martin (UNITY) 37-4; 6. Bradley Mast (Tuscola) 37-4.

Other PBL results -- 12. Colin Wieneke, 32-10; T16. Luke Waterson, 30-6; 23. Jayden Ware, 27-4; 27. Wyatt Hollen, 23-10.

Pole vault

1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 13-6; 2. Carson Kleparski (UNITY) 12-0; 3. Brandon Douglas (Tuscola) 11-6; 4. Nolan Peacock (STJO) 11-0; 5. Gage Russell (Tuscola) 10-6.

GIRLS

60-meter dash

1. Alyssa Williams (Tuscola) 8.32; 2. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 8.47; 3. Dina Hashash (UNI) 8.52; 4. Karsyn Battershell (UNITY) 8.61; 5. Sophie James (Tuscola) 8.7; 6. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 8.74.

Other PBL results -- 14. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 9.31.

400-meter dash

1. Zoey Muller-Hinnant (UNI) 1:03.46; 2. Cadi Hu (UNI) 1:04.28; 3. Bella Ramshaw (STTH) 1:05.83; 4. Sophie James (Tuscola) 1:09.3; 5. Laney Cummings (Tuscola) 1:11.51; 6. Hope Johnson (PBL) 1:11.88.

Other PBL results -- 7. Jordan Parrish, 1:16.91; 8. Gracie Smith, 1:17.57.

800-meter run

1. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 2:37.07; 2. Katelyn Allen (UNITY) 2:38.02; 3. Sarah Grosse Pendekamp (UNI) 2:46.38; 4. Madeline Royer (PBL) 2:48.14; 5. Elizabeth Hulick (UNITY) 2:50.22; 6. Rani Ramrattan (UNITY) 2:53.17.

Other PBL results -- 15. Sara Sowka, 3:26.53; T17. Olivia Wilson, 3:28.94.

1,600-meter run

1. Fran Hendrickson (STTH) 5:13.63; 2. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 5:14.52; 3. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 5:36.01; 4. Hannah Rajlich (STJO) 5:36.39; 5. Jillian Plotner (STJO) 5:36.44; 6. Evelyn Atkins (UNITY) 5:41.21.

PBL results -- 7. Evie Ellis, 5:44.38.

60-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 9.94; Cadi Hu (UNI) 10.3; 3. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 10.54; 4. Laney Cummings (Tuscola) 11.44; 5. Stefania Dzhaman (UNI) 11.52.

4x200 relay

1. Urbana University, 1:54.78; 2. Tuscola, 1:57.78; 3. Tolono Unity, 1:58.4; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden A, 1:59.67; 5. SJ-O B, 2:00.79; 6. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Macie Wright, Abigail Teske, Hannah Schwarz), 2:02.71.

PBL B results -- 12. Cheyanne Ratcliff, Jordan Parrish, Gracie Smith, Hope Johnson, 2:13.48.

High jump

1. Angie Chahine (STJO) 4-8; 1. Jenna Albrecht (STJO) 4-8; 1. Abigail Teske (PBL) 4-8; 4. NaKaya Hughes (STTH) 4-6; 5. Maisy Johnson (PBL) 4-4.

Long jump

1. Faith rye (CASE) 16-10 3/4; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 15-9 1/2; 3. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 15-2 1/4; 4. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 15-0 1/2; 5. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 14-9; 6. Alyssa Williams (Tuscola) 14-7.

Triple jump

1. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 33-10 1/2; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 32-3 1/2; 3. Carlie Seip (Tuscola) 30-10 1/2; 4. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 30-6 3/4; 5. Arianna Pruitt-LeFairve (UNITY) 26-9 1/2.

Shot put

1. Aliyah McDaniel (UNITY) 42-4; 2. Cassidy Clark (MTPU) 32-6; 3. Karli Dean (Tuscola) 31-10; 4. Aly Bagwell (UNITY) 30-3; 5. Laela Zook (UNITY) 28-7; 6. Sarah Cahhine (STJO) 38-2.

PBL results -- 7. MaKenna Ecker, 27-3; 14. Sara Hewerdine, 22-9; 17. Savanna Davis, 21-0.

Pole vault

1. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-6; 2. Grace Schmitz (STJO) 8-0; 3. Hannah Lemay (Tuscola) 6-0.