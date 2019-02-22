GCMS boys basketball wins IHSA Class 2A regional title with victory over Monticello

GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) holds up the net that was cut down after the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A Monticello Regional championship over Monticello on Friday.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 63, Monticello 52. Spurred on by a double-double from Ryland Holt, the second-seeded Falcons won the program’s first regional title since 2009 with a triumph at Monticello Middle School. Holt finished with a game-high 21 points and added 10 rebounds for GCMS (29-2) in its 28th consecutive win that sends the Falcons into next Wednesday’s Unity Sectional semifinal game against Unity. Connor Birky added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Ben Freehill (11 points) and Bryce Barnes (six points, 11 rebounds) also contributed. Ethan Miller (12 points) and Devin Graham (11 points) led Monticello (21-8).



GCMS 63, Monticello 52

MONTICELLO

Reeder 2, Alexander 6, Singleton 8, Graham 11, Bundy 7, Kepley 6, Miller 12. Total 52.

GCMS

C. Bleich 6, Holt 21, Birky 17, Barnes 6, Freehill 11, Cribbett 0, Short 0, Garard 2. Total 63.

Monticello 15 8 9 20 — 52

GCMS 20 14 13 16 —63

Three-pointers: Monticello 7 (Miller 4, Bundy, Graham,Singleton); GCMS 9 (Birky 3, Holt 3, Freehill 2, Barnes).