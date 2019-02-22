PBL boys basketball defeats Oakwood 56-53 in IHSA Class 2A regional title game

OAKWOOD -- Despite a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter, Paxton-Buckley-Loda head coach Adam Schonauer knew it would not be easy to hang on for the IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional title.

Despite a 17-10 run by host Oakwood through the final quarter, PBL was able to hold on for a 56-53 victory.

"You've got to give Oakwood credit," Schonauer said. "They continued to hit big shots down the stretch and made it tough on us, but our guys were resilient. We were able to get a lead and hold onto it. It was a great high school basketball game."

For the Panthers (20-9), it is their third regional title in four years.

"All regionals are tough, so you've got to enjoy it," Schonauer said. "This has been a very fun, rewarding season. Early on, we struggled a little bit. We went through a funk there in January, and finally got things going. We're playing pretty well right now. Whenever you get a regional championship, especially against a good basketball team on their home floor, you know you've earned it."

Hanging on

A 3-pointer by Trevan Garrett cut Oakwood's deficit to 53-51 with 48 seconds left in the game.

"I thought we played right to the end," Oakwood head coach Jeff Mandrell said. "I thought it was a hard-fought game. We made quite a few turnovers. We missed some free throws early on, but they're a good team. They played well and did what they needed to do."

The PBL defense forced Noah Ruch to throw the ball out of bounds with 21.7 seconds left. After Trey VanWinkle made two free throws with 15.5 seconds remaining, Zane Priest scored on a driving layup for Oakwood with 6.4 seconds left.

Colton Coy tallied a foul shot with 4.2 seconds left to extend PBL's lead to 56-53.

"One's better than zero," Coy said.

After the Panthers took one of their fouls to give with less than four seconds remaining, VanWinkle deflected the ball out of bounds with 1.4 seconds remaining. Brevin Wells missed a potential game-tying heave as time expired.

"That shows our kids' growth, being able to dig in and be mentally tough in a tight situation like that and make plays down the stretch to win with their defense," Schonauer said. "It would have been nice to make a couple of free throws and make it a little easier, but in the end, we made the plays down the stretch, and we get to play one more day."

Wells started Oakwood's rally with a trey. After Mason Ecker scored on a running jump shot for the Panthers, Bryce Jones made a basket of his own.

Coy drew Noah Ruck's fourth foul before making two free throws with 4:10 remaining. After Oakwood's Isaiah Ruch and PBL's Kyle Poll exchanged baskets, Jones tallied two points via field goal and Noah Ruck drained a 3-pointer to cut the Comets' deficit to to 52-48 with 2:40 left in the game.

After PBL held onto the ball for the next 1:22, Poll missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity at the charity stripe. After Priest missed a shot attempt on the Comets' ensuing possession, Drake Schrodt made the front end of a 1-and-1 shot at the foul line before missing the back end with 59.6 seconds left to extend the Panthers' lead to 53-48.

After Kyle Poll missed another free throw with 38.9 seconds left after Garrett's trey.

Back-and-forth start

Oakwood (21-10) started the game on a 10-2 run thanks mostly to seven points from Trevan Garrett, who would finish the game as its leading scorer with 17 points. He made the game's first basket before Jones drained a 3-pointer and Trevan Garrett made another basket to give the Comets -- a fifth seed that reached the title game via an upset victory in the semifinals over third-seeded Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin -- a 7-0 lead.

"We got out to a lead early and came out hot, and they closed it back in, and then it was kind of back-and-forth," Mandrell said.

Austin Gooden scored after grabbing an offensive rebound to cut No. 2-seed PBL's deficit to 7-2 with 5:14 left in the first quarter before Trevan Garrett drained a 3-pointer to extend Oakwood's lead to 10-2.

"I kind of expected them to come out and play with a lot of emotion after their big win Wednesday night and playing on their home court," Schonauer said. "I knew, if we could weather the storm and grind it out in the middle quarters, we could, hopefully, have our depth come into play, and it did. Oakwood just kept on hitting shots and made it tough on us."

VanWinkle started the rally by stealing the ball and racing toward the opposite basket for a fastbreak layup with 3:20 left in the first quarter. After Poll made a 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining in the quarter, VanWinkle stole the ball again before drawing a non-shooting foul.

He was subbed out while Sam Penicook grabbed an offensive rebound on the same PBL possession and made two free throws with 1:41 left in the first quarter to cut the Panthers' deficit to 11-10.

An offensive-rebound putback by Colton Coy -- who came off the bench to produce 13 points for PBL -- then gave the Panthers a 12-11 lead.

Noah Ruch made a game-tying free throw with 48.4 left in the first quarter before Gooden drew his second foul and made a go-ahead foul shot with 3.4 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Coy then scored eight second-quarter points to help put PBL ahead 28-27 at halftime.

"Colton Coy came in and gave us great minutes early on," Schonauer said. "We were pretty stagnant offensively and couldn't hit any shots on the outside. He came in and got us a big bucket on the offensive glass and got us into a rhythm."

Coy and Oakwood's Andy Hohn exchanged baskets before Coy tallied two more points via basket to make the score 17-14. Trevan Garrett made a basket while drawing Gooden's second foul to cut Oakwood's deficit to 17-16 with 6:48 left in the second quarter.

Alex Rueck drew Trevan Garrett's second foul with 6:33 left in the second quarter and made a free throw before two of Coy's second-quarter baskets came via putbacks that extended PBL's lead to 22-16 with 5:23 left in the first half.

"I just tried to crash the glass, get rebounds and put them up," Coy said.

Wells made a free throw with 5:09 left in the second quarter and another with 4:38 remaining in the quarter to cut Oakwood's deficit to 22-18 before Schrodt rebounded his own miss and scored on the putback to make the score 24-18.

Jones made a 3-pointer and Trevan Garrett tallied a two-point basket to cut Oakwood's deficit to 24-23 before a steal by Jones led to a go-ahead bucket by Priest. Isaiah Ruch made two free throws to extend the Comets' lead to 27-24 with 1:40 left in the second quarter, but missed two more foul shots after drawing Busboom's second foul 27 seconds later.

After Schrodt made a basket, he assisted a VanWinkle layup with four seconds remaining in the first half to give PBL the lead back at 28-27.

Pulling away

Trey VanWinkle -- who had a team-high 15 points for PBL -- scored eight third-quarter points, including two 3-pointers, to help extend PBL's lead to 46-36 as the quarter came to an end.

"We made a run. We were just hitting shots," VanWinkle said.

VanWinkle started his third-quarter scoring after Jones tallied a go-ahead basket, scoring his own bucket to give PBL a 30-29 lead. Austin Gooden scored six of his nine points in the third quarter, including a couple of baskets that extended the Panthers' lead from 30-29 to 34-29 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

"Austin was really active there in the middle," Schonauer said. "We finally got him the ball inside, and he was able to score."

After Noah Ruch made a basket and Priest scored on a driving layup to cut Oakwood's deficit to 34-33, VanWinkle made one of his two third-quarter treys to extend PBL's lead to 37-33.

"Trey finally got a couple of shots. I thought all night, he had pretty good looks," Schonauer said. "As a team, we had good shots for the most part. We just couldn't get shots to fall, so it was good for him to get some shots to go in there."

Schrodt then stole the ball and raced to the opposite basket for a fastbreak layup. He scored another basket off a Comet turnover to extend the Panthers' advantage to 41-33 with 1:56 left in the third quarter.

"We were able to turn them over," Schonauer said. "I thought we'd be able to pressure them. Luckily, we were able to take points away from them becuase they shot the heck out of the ball. They were hitting shots left and right and just wouldn't go away. That's a credit to their kids and their competitiveness. I thought, for the most part, we guarded them pretty well. They just kept on making tough shots on us."

VanWinkle made his second third-quarter 3-pointer after Trevan Garrett drained a trey, making the score 44-36. Gooden then scored on a putback with two seconds left in the third quarter to extend PBL's lead to 46-36.

Like Gooden, Schrodt also finished the game with nine points as eight Panthers got into the scoring column. Poll had five points while Ecker and Penicook each had two points and Rueck added one point.

"We have a good team, and we have a lot of people who can score, and that helps us out a lot," VanWinkle said.

Up next

The Panthers will face Bloomington Central Catholic in the Tolono Unity Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"It's the best feeling. Now, we've got sectionals," VanWinkle said.

The Panthers lost 73-45 in their last meeting with BCC on Dec. 21.

"It feels good to win. It's good for the community," Coy said after Friday's win. "It feels good to win a regional title."