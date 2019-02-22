PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats Prairie Central 25-14, 25-19

FORREST -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Prairie Central 25-14, 25-19 on Thursday.

Losa Suaava led PBL (13-2) in kills with six while Araya Stack had two kills and two aces. Emily Robidoux and Trixie Johnson added three and two kills, respectively.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Prairie Central 25-14, 25-19

At Forrest

For PBL (13-2), kills: Losa Suaava 6, Emily Robidoux 3, Araya Stack 2, Trixie Johnson 2; aces: Stack 2, Suaava, Johnson, Cadence Jones, Averi Garrett; sets: Stack 28, Suaava 4, Robidoux 3; points: Jones 13, Robidoux 10, Stack 9, Johnson 8, Suaava 6, Garrett 4; passing points: Johnson 27, Jones 22, Stack 18, Garrett 13, Hope Watts 7, Suaava 6, Robidoux.