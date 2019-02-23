GCMS seventh-grade volleyball defeats Warrensburg-Latham 25-17, 25-15 in first round of IESA Class 3A regional

TOLONO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-17, 25-15 over Warrensburg-Latham in the first round of the IESA Class 3A Tolono Unity Regional.

Mindy Brown had four kills for GCMS while Cally Kroon had five aces and seven digs and Amanda Freehill had four aces and five assists.

The third-seeded Falcons will face second-seeded Unity in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

7th-grade girls

GCMS def. Warrensburg-Latham 25-17, 25-15

At Tolono

For GCMS, kills: Mindy Brown 4; aces: Cally Kroon 5, Amanda Freehill 5; digs: Kroon 7; assists: Freehill 5.