GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestlers advance to IESA Class A sectional round

Gavin Johnson of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team is recognized as the winner of a 167-pound match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet. Johnson would finish with a third-place medal, earning a spot in sectionals as a result.

GIBSON CITY -- Three Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestlers won individual championships at Saturday's IESA Class A GCMS Regional.

GCMS/Fisher teammates Shawn Schlickman and Blake Booth each wrestled for the title at 75 pounds. Schlickman won the first-place ribbon while Booth advanced to sectionals as well via a second-place finish.

At 95 pounds, Keegan Steenbergen won the regional title by defeating teammate Corbin Ragle in the championship match. Altin Nettleton defeated Pontiac's Jamil Romero via pinfall in the title match of the 105-pound class.

Carson Maxey (90 pounds) and Aiden Sancken (135 pounds) each earned a second-place ribbon while Ayden Lage (185 pounds), Gavin Johnson (167 pounds), Skyler Morano (126 pounds) and Carter Kallal (112 pounds) each placed third and Olin Carpenter (119 pounds), Avery Schlickman (90 pounds) and Dalton Case (80 pounds) each placed fourth.

All the aforementioned GCMS/Fisher wrestlers will participate in the sectional round at Coal City High School at 9 a.m. next Saturday.

As a team, GCMS/Fisher finished third with a score of 192. LeRoy won the regional title with a score of 259 while Prairie Central placed second with a score of 194.

IESA Class A

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY REGIONAL

Team champion -- LeRoy.

65 pounds

1. Aidan Scholwin (Pontiac); 2. Jacob Mosier (Ridgeview); 3. Beckett Mosier (LeRoy); 4. Carter McNeely (Ridgeview).

70 pounds

1. Brady Mouser (LeRoy); 2. Danny Tay (Ridgeview); 3. Braxten Whittier (Ridgeview).

75 pounds

1. Shawn Schlickman (GCMSF); 2. Blake Booth (GCMSF); 3. Anthony Wolinsky (Ridgeview); 4. Zander Tarnowski (Pontiac).

80 pounds

1. Colton Prosser (LeRoy); 2. Gunnar Heikkila (Pontiac); 3. John Traub (Prairie Central); 4. Dalton Case (GCMSF).

85 pounds

1. Braydon Campbell (Ridgeview); 2. Brock Owens (LeRoy); 3. Bryan Moore (Ridgeview); 4. Tyler Hanson (Pontiac).

90 pounds

1. Payton Campbell (Ridgeview); 2. Carson Maxey (GCMSF); 3. Braid Hanafin (LeRoy); 4. Avery Schlickman (GCMSF).

95 pounds

1. Keegan Steenbergen (GCMSF); 2. Corbin Ragle (GCMSF); 3. Judson Stover (Ridgeview); 4. Ethan Ziller (Prairie Central).

100 pounds

1. Donavan Lewis (Prairie Central); 2. Declan Bender (Ridgeview); 3. Zachary Wright (LeRoy); 4. Joe Deboard (Pontiac).

105 pounds

1. Altin Nettleton (GCMSF); 2. Jamil Romero (Pontiac); 3. Jack Green (LeRoy); 4. Miles Chamberlain (Ridgeview).

112 pounds

1. Hunter Whalen (LeRoy); 2. Jazmen Karnes (Prairie Central); 3. Carter Kallal (GCMSF) Trentyon Schuck (LeRoy).

119 pounds

1. Caden Travis (Prairie Central); 2. Tyler Bippus (Prairie Central); 3. Cal Thomas (Ridgeview); 4. Olin Carpenter (GCMSF).

126 pounds

1. Caeden Lopshire (Ridgeview); 2. Kelsey Rubinas (Prairie Central); 3. Skyler Morano (GCMSF); 4. Easton Walker (Prairie Central).

135 pounds

1. Ethan Conaty (LeRoy); 2. Aiden Sancken (GCMSF); 3. Jacob Bischoff (LeRoy); 4. Julian Mora (Prairie Central).

145 pounds

1. Tyson Brent (LeRoy); 2. Andrew McDormand (Pontiac); 3. Owen Steidinger (Prairie Central); 4. Andy Knox (LeRoy).

155 pounds

1. Rudy Moser (Prairie Central); 2. Drendon Stickling (LeRoy); 3. Hunter Tillotson (Ridgeview); 4. Jaxon Zimmerman (Prairie Central).

167 pounds

1. Connor Steidinger (Prairie Central); 2. Caleb Knauer (Prairie Central); 3. Gavin Johnson (GCMSF); 4. Hunter Zachow (LeRoy).

185 pounds

1. Mateo Casillas (Pontiac); 2. Kayne Howell (LeRoy); 3. Ayden Lage (GCMSF); 4. Iziah Hartfield (Pontiac).

215 pounds

1. Oscar Wahls (LeRoy).

275 pounds

1. August Osborn (LeRoy).