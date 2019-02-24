Rachel Hurliman -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball head coach was on the bench for the St. Joseph-Ogden girls at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament last weekend as a volunteer assistant. The Spartans finished third after losing 50-31 to Teutopolis in the semifinals on Friday and winning 68-53 in the third-place game on Saturday.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished first in the high jump with a leap of 5-3 1/4 for Monmouth College in the Midwest Conference Indoor Championships on Friday.

Kody Harrison -- The 2018 PBL graduate finished 21st with a time of 16:57.06 for Grinnell College's men's track and field team at the Midwest Conference Indoor Championships on Friday.

Olivia Frichtl -- The fellow 2018 PBL graduate finished 10th with a time of 10.42 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for Illinois College in the Midwest Conference Indoor Championships at Monmouth College on Friday.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished fourth with a time of 8:45.72 in the 3,000-meter run for Augustana College in the CCIW Indoor Championships on Saturday. Wilkerson also finished sixth with a time of 15:10.92 in the 5,000-meter run.

Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate finished third in the high jump with a leap of 1.4 meters for Greenville College at the Principia College Invitational in Elsah on Saturday. Porter also finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 4.43 meters, third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.48 seconds and second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.93.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 2.06 meters for Indiana State at the Missouri Valley Indoor Conference Championships on Sunday.

Nick Porter -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 10th in the mile run with a time of 4:23.94 for the Bradley University men's track and field team at the Missouri Valley Indoor Conference Championships on Sunday. In preliminaries on Saturday, Porter finished with a time of 4:16.61.