PBL 7th-grade volleyball ends season with two-set loss in IESA Class 3A regional semifinals

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team ended its 2019 season with a 25-22, 25-10 loss to Herscher Limestone in an IESA Class 3A regional semifinal game played on its home court.

The Panthers (7-9) led 20-12 in the first set before Limestone ended the set with a 13-2 run.

Aubree Gooden led PBL in kills with three while Bailey Bruns and Karlee Welp had three and two aces, respectively.

On Thursday, the PBL seventh-graders lost 18-25, 25-9, 25-9 to Prairie Central.

Aubree Gooden had a team-high five kills while Kamryn Suhl and Bailey Luebchow each had two kills and Bailey Bruns had a block and a kill. Bruns and Gooden each had an ace as well.

SATURDAY

7th-grade girls

Herscher Limestone def. PBL 25-22, 25-10

At Paxton

For PBL (7-9), kills: Aubree Gooden 3, Bailey Bruns, Jordyn Goss, Brooke Kleinert; aces: Bruns 3, Karlee Welp 2, Kleinert, Leah Eyre, Gooden; service points: Bruns 9, Welp 6, Kleinert 6, Eyre 4, Bailey Luebchow 4, Gooden 3; passing/digs percentage: Luebchow 90.

THURSDAY, Feb. 21

7th-grade girls

Prairie Central def. PBL 18-25, 25-9, 25-9

At Forrest

For PBL (7-8), kills: Aubree Gooden 5, Kamryn Suhl 2, Bailey Luebchow 2, Bailey Bruns; aces: Bailey Bruns, Gooden; blocks: Brooke Kleinert; service points: Karlee Welp 11, Gooden 9, Luebchow 7, Kleinert 7, Leah Eyre 5, Bruns 4; passing/digs percentage: Bruns 91.

Exhibition match

Prairie Central def. PBL 26-24, 25-16

At Forrest

For PBL, kills: Karlee Welp, Gianna Laurie; aces: Mady Kaiser, Welp; service points: Kamryn Suhl 9, Mackenzie Swan 7, Leah Eyre 7, Kaiser 7, Karlee Suhl 6.