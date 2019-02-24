PBL 7th-grade volleyball ends season with two-set loss in IESA Class 3A regional semifinals

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team ended its 2019 season with a 25-22, 25-10 loss to Herscher Limestone in an IESA Class 3A regional semifinal game played on its home court.
The Panthers (7-9) led 20-12 in the first set before Limestone ended the set with a 13-2 run.
Aubree Gooden led PBL in kills with three while Bailey Bruns and Karlee Welp had three and two aces, respectively.
On Thursday, the PBL seventh-graders lost 18-25, 25-9, 25-9 to Prairie Central.
Aubree Gooden had a team-high five kills while Kamryn Suhl and Bailey Luebchow each had two kills and Bailey Bruns had a block and a kill. Bruns and Gooden each had an ace as well.
SATURDAY
7th-grade girls
Herscher Limestone def. PBL 25-22, 25-10
At Paxton
For PBL (7-9), kills: Aubree Gooden 3, Bailey Bruns, Jordyn Goss, Brooke Kleinert; aces: Bruns 3, Karlee Welp 2, Kleinert, Leah Eyre, Gooden; service points: Bruns 9, Welp 6, Kleinert 6, Eyre 4, Bailey Luebchow 4, Gooden 3; passing/digs percentage: Luebchow 90.
THURSDAY, Feb. 21
7th-grade girls
Prairie Central def. PBL 18-25, 25-9, 25-9
At Forrest
For PBL (7-8), kills: Aubree Gooden 5, Kamryn Suhl 2, Bailey Luebchow 2, Bailey Bruns; aces: Bailey Bruns, Gooden; blocks: Brooke Kleinert; service points: Karlee Welp 11, Gooden 9, Luebchow 7, Kleinert 7, Leah Eyre 5, Bruns 4; passing/digs percentage: Bruns 91.
Exhibition match
Prairie Central def. PBL 26-24, 25-16
At Forrest
For PBL, kills: Karlee Welp, Gianna Laurie; aces: Mady Kaiser, Welp; service points: Kamryn Suhl 9, Mackenzie Swan 7, Leah Eyre 7, Kaiser 7, Karlee Suhl 6.
