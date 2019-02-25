GCMS seventh-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Unity in IESA Class 3A regional semifinals

TOLONO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade volleyball team won 22-25, 25-13, 26-24 in the IESA Class 3A Tolono Unity Regional semifinals over second-seeded Unity on Monday.

The third-seeded Falcons will face top-seeded Maroa-Forsyth in the regional championship match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

I could not be more proud of the heart and fight the girls played with tonight," GCMS coach Taylor Rubarts said. "We came out a little nervous in the first set, but came back ready to win in the second and third. The girls kept their composure in the final points in the third set."

With Unity leading 24-23, GCMS scored three straight points with Kate Kirstensen on the serving block. The final point was scored via a pass from Rylie Huls, a set from Amanda Freehill and a kill by Kyah Lee.

"(I'm) so unbelievably proud of the team ball these girls played tonight," Rubarts said.

The Falcons finished the match with 14 kills, 24 digs and 16 aces as a team. Cally Kroon had seven kills and eight digs while Freehill had four aces and 11 assists and Lee had 11 service points.

GCMS def. Tolono Unity 22-25, 25-13, 26-24

At Tolono

For GCMS, kills: Cally Kroon 7, TEAM 14; aces: Amanda Freehill 4, TEAM 16; digs: Kroon 8, TEAM 24; assists: Freehill 11; service points: Kyah Lee 11.