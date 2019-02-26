Mitch McNutt, Jared Trantina verbally commit to playing football for University of Wisconsin-Platteville

GIBSON CITY -- Mitch McNutt and Jared Trantina each made a verbal commitment to continue their football careers at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

McNutt, a 2018 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate, signed a walk-on offer for the University of Illinois, but departed from the football program last summer. He rushed for 1,693 yards and 32 touchdowns in his senior year as he helped lead the Falcons to an IHSA Class 2A state championship victory.

Trantina had 962 yards and 15 touchdowns for GCMS that same season, which was his junior year. Last fall, he produced 1,678 yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground to help lead the Falcons to another state championship.