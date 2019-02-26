PBL boys basketball loses 41-29 to Bloomington Central Catholic in IHSA Class 2A sectional semifinals

TOLONO -- After his Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team lost 41-29 to Bloomington Central Catholic in the IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinals, head coach Adam Schonauer reflected on how far his team came over the years.

In this reflection, he remembered a quote from senior Austin Gooden said prior to PBL's first game in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament held at John L. Nash Middle School's gym in Clifton.

"He said, 'The last time I was here, we lost by 20 in the eighth-grade regional championship,'" Schonauer said.

The Panthers (20-10) would go on to finish second in the tournament before winning the SVC's regular-season title, and eventually their third 2A regional championship in four years.

"For them to go from that ending as eighth-graders to regional champions, SVC champions and a 20-win season in four short years, that's a lot of things to be proud of and definitely shows a lot of growth," Schonauer said.

In a way, PBL's loss to BCC (27-7) was an improvement as well. On Dec. 21, the Panthers, who went into sectionals having won 10 of their last 12 games, lost 73-45 to a Saints team that entered sectionals as the No. 6-ranked 2A team.

"It shows a lot of our character of our seniors and our basketball team in general, after we took on on the chin from earlier in the year, to come out and play that hard and be that fearless," Schonauer said. "I'm proud of the way our guys competed tonight. They gave a great effort. We kind of had some plays we wish we had back and some shots that rimmed in and out that could have made a big difference to the game, but the effort was great. I'm really proud of the way our guys came out and played and represented our school and our community."

Central Catholic put up 98 points in its regional championship victory the previous Friday over Macon Meridian. At the end of the first quarter of Tuesday's sectional semifinal game, the Panthers led 8-3.

"I thought our effort was really good," Schonauer said. "One thing we did a much better job of is keeping the ball in front. We didn't allow (Luke) Yoder to get into the paint and do what he does well -- get around the rim and create for other people."

The Saints' only points of the first quarter came via a 3-pointer by J.T. Welch. He made another trey to cut BCC's deficit to 8-6 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter, but that would be the last shots the Saints would make from beyond the arc for the rest of the game.

"One thing we wanted to do is not give up threes," Schonauer said. "We wanted them to beat us with twos, and I thought we did a good job of getting out on the perimeter and contesting shots as well as we could."

After Tommy Nelson converted a three-point play for BCC to give his team an 11-8 lead, a 3-pointer by Mason Ecker tied the game at 11-11 with 4:20 left in the second quarter and a two-point basket by Dalton Busboom knotted it at 13-13 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the half.

After stealing the ball, Nelson raced toward the opposite basket for a fastbreak layup with five seconds left in the second quarter to extend the Saints' lead to 19-15 left in the second quarter. The Panthers also turned the ball over on their final possession of the third quarter with BCC leading 29-23.

"(End-of-quarter situations) was one thing we started to get better at (through the season), and tonight, we didn't do a good job," Schonauer said. "We gave up (points) off some careless passes and turnovers. You just can't give away possessions like that against a really good basketball team. Those were some plays we wish we could have back right there. We struggled to score tonight and left some points out there with just some mental errors and not being crisp."

Gooden would finish the game as PBL's leading scorer with eight points while Mason Ecker and Trey VanWinkle added five points. While Gooden and Ecker are two of seven Panthers who will graduate, VanWinkle will return for his senior season next winter.

"I had a lot of fun with them. We have a really great group of kids. The kids are going to be successful. They're good students. They're good role models in our community. I'm excited and blessed that I got to spend some years with them," Schonauer said. "Our juniors kind of have to hold their end of the rope for these guys because we can't let all the hard work of this season come up short next year."

Bloomington Central Catholic 41, PBL 29

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

VanWinkle 5, Schrodt 3, Ecker 6, Penicook 0, Coy 2, Gooden 8, Poll 0, Busboom 5, Rueck 0.

BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Welch 6, Davis 0, Yoder 12, Tomerlin 2, Morris 2, Nelson 19.

PBL 8 7 8 6 -- 29

BCC 3 16 10 12 -- 41

Three-pointers: PBL 5 (Ecker 2, VanWinkle, Gooden, Busboom). BCC (Welch 2).