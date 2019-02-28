GCMS boys basketball wins 50-30 over Tuscola in IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinals

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Connor Birky (11) and Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (3) and Tuscola's Jacob Kibler (10) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

TOLONO -- To claim 30 victories in a season, a high school boys basketball team often, if not always, has to win its games in multiple ways.

Sometimes, shots fall through the net profusely. Other times, not so much.

Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola was the latter for GCMS, according to head coach Ryan Tompkins. Regardless, the Falcons improved their record to 30-2, and advanced to the 2A postseason's sweet 16, with a 50-30 victory.

“There are going to be nights where shots aren’t falling, but you can always play defense and rebound the ball, and tonight was an example of that," Tompkins said. "We needed that. We had some good looks, and shots did not fall. Offensively, we moved the ball pretty well and got the ball on the high post and got around the rim and got some second-chance points, which was really big.”

The win was GCMS's 29th in a row. Falcon football players such as Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes, among others, switched from cleats to sneakers after winning the 2A state football championship to help lead the basketball team to a win 74-63 in the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament's fifth-place game over LeRoy one day after the football team's state-title game, and the GCMS basketball team has not lost since that Saturday.

The work put into the weight room by the football program played a key factor into GCMS's success this basketball season, Tompkins claims.

“These guys – even our guys who don’t play football – bought into weights and getting stronger and making themselves complete athletes, and that helps," Tompkins said. "It’s got to, I think. It builds your endurance. When shots aren’t falling like they should, you’ve got to be able to guard. Sometimes, that strength can help you.”

A win over the sixth-ranked team in 2A -- Bloomington Central Catholic (27-7) -- in Friday's 7 p.m. sectional title game would extend the third-ranked Falcons' winning streak to 30.

“We’re not scared of anyone. They’re a great team. We’re a great team," Barnes said. "It’s going to be one heck of a matchup.”

A victory on Friday would also give GCMS its first sectional championship since the school's consolidation between Gibson City and Melvin-Sibley was formed before the start of the 1993-94 school year. The 1979-80 Gibson City Greyhounds reached the state tournament.

“We really focused on one (game) at a time. We knew Tuscola would bring some different dimensions to the table, so we really focused on that," Tompkins said. "We’ll try to enjoy this one, and then go back to work tomorrow.

“I think these guys are pretty focused on what’s in front of them. They’ve got a lot of pride in being a GCMS Falcon, and they know how important it is to players in the past and the future to try to make the push. It’s good to win tonight and keep moving forward. I think they probably know that. They’ve done a good job of just focusing on the next one.”

“We embrace the grind," Barnes added. "We’re ready for it.”

***

Ben Freehill scored the first basket of the game before Jalen Quinn tallied a game-tying bucket for Tuscola. Holt scored on an offensive-rebound putback to give GCMS a 4-2 lead.

En route to finishing the game with a team-high 13 points, Holt had an unofficial count of 17 rebounds.

“I think most of those were my shots," Holt said. "In the first half, I missed a lot, and I just kept trying to go up strong to the basket.”

Quinn nailed a 3-pointer to give the Warriors (20-12) the advantage at 5-4.

After Barnes and Cade Kresin traded go-ahead baskets, Barnes scored two points via fadeaway jumper to give the Falcons an 8-7 lead with 1:57 left in the first quarter.

Quinn tallied another go-ahead basket for Tuscola before Connor Birky made two free throws with 43.3 seconds left in the first quarter.

Quinn finished with a game-high 18 points, seven of which were tallied in the first quarter. In Tuscola's two regional victories over St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity, the freshman Quinn had 26 and 21 points, respectively, so despite the fact that GCMS held Quinn to six points in a 63-45 win over the Warriors last December, Tompkins knew that defensive feat could not be duplicated.

Nevertheless, Tompkins praised the defensive efforts of Caleb Bleich and Nathan Garard against Quinn.

“Jalen Quinn’s a great player. He’s going to get points, but we did a good job of keeping a body near him," Tompkins said.

***

The Falcons' 10-9 lead was preserved thanks in part to the defense of Garard, who came off the bench after Birky's go-ahead free throw and forced Quinn to turn the ball over with 7.7 seconds left in the first quarter.

With Garard and Lane Short providing minutes off the bench in the second quarter, the Falcons outscored Tuscola 12-4 to extend their lead to 22-13 by halftime.

After Garard gathered a tipped ball on the defensive end, he assisted Barnes on a fastbreak layup that extended GCMS's advantage to 12-9 with 6:03 left in the second quarter. After Birky and Quinn traded baskets, Short made two free throws to make the score 16-11 in favor of the Falcons with 3:19 left in the second quarter.

"Garard gave us a spark in that second quarter. We needed it a little bit. He and Lane (Short) came in and gave us good minutes and gave us energy," Tompkins said. "In the first quarter, it was kind of what we thought it would be. It was a bit of a slugout. In the second quarter, we started getting a little bit more tempo, and Nathan and Lane added that.”

Holt scored while drawing a foul with 2:55 left in the second quarter. After Will Little made a basket for Tuscola, a bucket by Holt with 1:39 remaining in the quarter and another two-point field goal by Barnes extended GCMS's lead to 22-13.

Holt had an unofficial count of three blocked shots. His penchant for blocking shots, along with some scouting by the GCMS coaching staff helped Barnes' defensive efforts against Tuscola's Brayden VonLanken, who was held scoreless through the first half.

“His favorite move was an up-and-under, and I just had to stay on my feet and I knew I had backside help, so if I did get beat, I had a shot blocker behind me," Barnes said. "It’s kind of nice that, if you do get beat, you’ve got somebody who’s going to protect the rim.”

VonLanken finished the game with eight points after producing 18 and 14 points in regionals against SJ-O and Unity, respectively.

“Bryce did a great job on VonLanken. He stayed disciplined. He stayed low, and when you complement what the other guys did as a team defensively, it was a great job – Ryland rotating, Ben (Freehill) and Connor (Birky), and then Lane Short giving us minutes off the bench," Tompkins said. "It was a great team effort.”

***

The Falcons started the third quarter on a 13-2 run.

Barnes -- who finished the game in double figures with 10 points -- scored on an offensive-rebound putback on GCMS's first possession of the quarter. After Quinn made a basket, Holt started an 11-0 spurt for the Falcons by grabbing an offensive rebound and slamming it through the hoop for two points with 6:10 left in the third quarter.

“The coach emphasized in the locker room that in the first half, we weren’t crashing the glass at all. We’re always pounding the boards and getting in the paint," Holt said. "We really feel that if we can get in the paint, we can create open shots for our shooters, so that’s a big emphasis for us.”

With 4:57 left in the third quarter, Holt converted a three-point play. After Birky scored on a fastbreak layup, Holt stole the ball and raced toward the opposite basket for a tomahawk slam dunk to make the score 33-15 with 4:10 remaining in the quarter.

Quinn ended Tuscola's scoring drought with a two-point field goal with 3:34 left in the third quarter.

“Defensively, it was a great team effort," Tompkins said.

VonLanken made a basket before Freehill tallied two points via bucket with 2:04 left in the third quarter. VonLanken then tallied a free throw with 1:46 remaining in the quarter before Freehill drained a 3-pointer to extend the Falcons' lead to 38-20 with 1:09 left in the third quarter.

As the quarter came to an end, Tuscola's Ben Dixon stole the ball and raced to the opposite basket for a fastbreak-layup attempt, but the shot was blocked by Holt.

***

Birky made two free throws and Short tallied a two-point basket to extend GCMS's advantage to 42-20. After Quinn tallied two foul shots with 5:56 left in the game and Barnes drew a charging foul on Quinn 22 seconds later, Short made a two-point field goal via a Freehill assist and VonLanken drained a basket to make the score 44-24.

Caleb Bleich made a jump shot before Quinn converted on a three-point play via Holt's fourth foul with 2:59 remaining. Eleven seconds later, Josh Bleich scored two points while drawing a foul to extend GCMS's lead to 48-27.

VonLanken made a 3-pointer before Josh Bleich tallied a two-point basket via an assist from Jordan Lee to conclude the scoring at 50-30.

Along with double-digit scoring efforts from Holt and Barnes, Birky tallied eight points while Freehill had seven points, Short had six points, Josh Bleich had four points and Caleb Bleich had two points.

***

After the game, the size of the crowd at Unity High School's Rocket Center received high praise from the GCMS players and coaches as the gym was filled to capacity.

“ We knew we’d have a big crowd," Tompkins said. "We’ve had a good following. It’s a fun atmosphere. Sometimes, as players, you need to sink that in some.”

The GCMS fans' side was more than halfway filled 45 minutes before the tipoff.

“The last few games have been spectacular. Our crowd is probably the best traveling crowd in the state of Illinois," Barnes said. "It doesn’t matter how far it is. They’re coming to support us, and we love that as players. We embrace their energy and come out here and play our best so they can be happy.”

GCMS 50, Tuscola 30

GCMS 10 12 16 12 -- 50

TUSC 9 4 7 10 -- 30

GCMS (30-2)

Caleb Bleich 1-0-2, Ryland Holt 6-1-13, Ben Freehill 3-0-7, Connor Birky 2-4-8, Lane Short 2-2-6, Josh Bleich 2-0-4, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Bryce Barnes 5-0-10, Cade Elliott 0-0-0, Spencer Meenen 0-0-0 Jordan Blake 0-0-0, Nick Culler 0-0-0, Jordan Lee 0-0-0, Alex Meece 0-0-0. Totals 21-7-50.

Tuscola (20-12)

Jalen Quinn 7-3-18, Cade Kresin 1-0-2, Jacob Kibler 0-0-0, Ben Dixon 0-0-0, Will Little 1-0-2, Brayden VonLanken 3-1-8. Totals 12-4-30.

3-pointers -- GCMS (Freehill). Tuscola 2 (VonLanken, Quinn).