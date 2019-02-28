GCMS seventh-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Maroa-Forsyth in IESA Class 3A regional title match

Members of the GCMS seventh-grade volleyball team pose for a photo after winning the IESA Class 3A Tolono Unity Regional championship on Thursday.

TOLONO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Maroa-Forsyth 20-25, 25-21, 26-24 in the IESA Class 3A Tolono Unity Regional championship match on Thursday.

It was the Falcons' first regional championship in volleyball at the middle-school level.

Mindy Brown had 10 kills, five aces and 10 service points for GCMS while Amanda Freehill had six digs and 14 assists. Rylie Huls also had six digs while Brynn Boundy had five digs and Kyah Lee had 10 service points.

"Their hard work and dedication this season has been incredible and they are so deserving of their hardware," GCMS coach Taylor Rubarts said. "All season, their goal was to put something up on the banner in the middle school gym. They were constantly chanting, 'banner year' -- they no longer have to hope for something to be put up on the banner in the gym for volleyball they made it happen. The effort in the regional title game tonight was hard-fought by every girl on the floor and on the bench until the last point."

The Falcons (18-3) will face Tri-Valley (21-1) in the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sectional at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

"I am the proudest coach tonight and cannot wait to see what they bring to sectionals on Monday," Rubarts said.

IESA Class 1A

CORNELL REGIONAL

SATURDAY, Feb. 23

Game 1 -- Tri-Point def. Cornell 25-23, 26-24

Game 2 -- Pontiac St. Mary's def. Flanagan 25-6, 25-13

Game 3 -- Odell def. Saunemin 26-24, 25-19

MONDAY, Feb. 25

Game 4 -- Buckley St. John's def. Tri-Point 25-15, 25-7

Game 5 -- Pontiac St. Mary's def. Odell 25-11, 25-16

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27

Game 6 -- Pontiac St. Mary's def. St. John's 25-22, 20-25, 25-13

IESA Class 3A

TOLONO UNITY REGIONAL

SATURDAY, Feb. 23

Game 1 -- Macon Meridian def. Argenta-Oreana 25-17, 22-25, 25-20

Game 2 -- Unity def. Monticello 25-14, 25-9

Game 3 -- GCMS def. Warrensburg-Latham 25-17, 25-15

MONDAY, Feb. 25

Game 4 -- Maroa-Forsyth def. Meridian 18-25, 25-22, 25-19

Game 5 -- GCMS def. Unity 22-25, 25-13, 26-24

THURSDAY, Feb. 28

Game 6 -- GCMS def. Maroa-Forsyth 20-25, 25-21, 26-24