GCMS's Nathan Garard shoots in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown's sectional round in Tolono on Friday.

TOLONO -- Nathan Garard of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team earned a spot in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown's state tournament.

He made nine 3-pointers in the sectional round Friday at Tolono. Evan Wilson of Villa Grove/Heritage (10 treys), Jacob Jones of Macon Meridian (nine) and Graham Eighner of Hoopeston Area (nine) all qualified for state as well after shooting at the Rocket Center in Tolono.

Kyle Poll of Paxton-Buckley-Loda made seven 3-pointers in Tolono.

Garard and the other participants will shoot in the state preliminaries at the Peoria Civic Center next Thursday.

THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN

At Tolono

Evan Wilson (Villa Grove/Heritage) 10*; Graham Eighner (Hoopeston Area) 9*; Nathan Garard (GCMS) 9*; Jacob Jones (Macon Meridian) 9*; Avery McConley (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 8; Kyle Poll (PBL) 7; Aaron Agee (Maroa-Forsyth) 7; Riley Morris (St. Thomas More) 7; Evan Miebach (Unity) 6; Brayden VonLanken (Tuscola) 6; Ryan Gifford (Argenta-Oreana) 6; John Symanski (Tri-Valley) 6; Zach Harper (Macon Meridian) 6; Tim Schmidt (St. Teresa) 4; Jamison Roche (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 4; Matthew Wrzosek (Salt Fork) 3.

* -- advanced to state tournament