Hustling Falcons eke by Saints, capture first sectional plaque in GCMS's consolidation history

Members of the GCMS boys basketball team hold up their IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship plaque after winning Friday’s sectional title game over Bloomington Central Catholic.

TOLONO — The chorus to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” blared over the Rocket Center sound system shortly after Friday’s Class 2A Unity Sectional championship game.

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball players weren’t the only ones singing along. It felt as though all three towns’ combined population joined in, especially for one specific lyric.

“Good times never seemed so good.”

Followed, of course, by, “So good! So good! So good!”

Boy, is that ever the case for GCMS athletics.

A bevy of huge hustle plays over the final minute of regulation allowed the Falcons to capture their first-ever sectional plaque, knocking off Bloomington Central Catholic 58-53 in a back-and-forth affair.

“Means the world,” senior Bryce Barnes said. “These coaches have been wanting it for a long time. ... To give it to them, it’s awesome.”

In his 17th season in charge, Ryan Tompkins has guided GCMS (31-2) to the super-sectional round.

It was anything but easy against the Saints (27-8), last year’s third-place outfit in Class 2A.

“Our guys showed a lot of resilience,” Tompkins said. “(BCC) really controlled a lot of the game, but our guys, it was great to see guys wanting the basketball at key moments.”

It wasn’t necessarily clutch shots that sealed the deal, but GCMS needed a few of those as well.

Lane Short piled up eight second-quarter points as Barnes and Ryland Holt were bottled up by the Saints defense.

“I saw a lot of opportunity to cut into the lane and to cut off of Ryland in the post,” said Short, who finished with 10 points. “I really just made the most of it.”

Connor Birky landed nine of his 11 points in the middle two frames, as BCC at one second-quarter juncture led by as many as 11 points.

Holt ended consecutive possessions with a layup — the first including a foul drawn — to give the Falcons their first lead at 36-35 midway through the third period.

“In the first half, I was trying to get position, but they kind of stopped me,” said Holt, who potted all but two of his 17 points in the final 16 minutes. “In the second half, we started to get that rolling.”

Ben Freehill’s three-pointer with 4 minutes, 40 seconds remaining pulled the Falcons within 49-48. Tompkins described GCMS as “stagnant” at that point.

Then came all the non-scoring heroics.

A lunging rebound off a Holt missed free throw with roughly 45 seconds remaining, leading to a Holt layup and a 56-53 lead.

A Barnes strip steal of BCC’s Luke Yoder, who paced all producers with 21 points, on the very next play. Barnes rushed the other way for his own layup to create the final margin of victory.

And, for good measure, a Barnes block of Yoder’s last-ditch effort from distance.

“We knew it was going to be a physical game,” said Barnes, who tallied nine points. “We just had to match their intensity, and that’s what we did.”

GCMS athletics is in a golden period right now.

Football has won back-to-back state trophies. The boys’ soccer co-op with Fisher set a program record for wins in the fall. Falcons girls’ hoops notched its first regional victory since 2005 last month.

Now, Tompkins’ bunch has added its chapter.

“I’ve been working for this for four years now,” Holt said, “and it’s an amazing feeling, for sure.”