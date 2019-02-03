Historic flight: Fourth-quarter rally, spark off the bench propels GCMS boys basketball to first sectional title in consolidated school's history

Members of the GCMS boys basketball team hold up their IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship plaque after winning Friday’s sectional title game over Bloomington Central Catholic.

TOLONO -- The 2018-19 season had already been a historic one for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team.

The Falcons in what was their first sectional championship game appearance since 2008 after winning their first regional title since 2009. They had already broken a school single-season record for wins and went into Friday's IHSA Class 2A Unity Sectional title game on a school-record winning streak.

"It feels awesome. This has been a goal of mine for a long time," GCMS senior forward Lane Short said.

A 58-53 win over the sixth-ranked team in 2A -- Bloomington Central Catholic, which finished third in last year's 2A state tournament and won a state title in 2014 -- in Friday's sectional title game extended the third-ranked Falcons' winning streak to 30 and their record to 31-2.

"It's great for the school," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. "It's great for our community. It was great to see the crowd tonight. That was an awesome thing to be a part of, and I'm just really happy for our players and our coaches."

The victory also placed GCMS into more unchartered territory as it captured its first sectional championship since the school's consolidation between Gibson City and Melvin-Sibley was formed before the start of the 1993-94 school year.

The 1971-72 and 1979-80 Gibson City Greyhounds were the only two teams in the combined histories of GCMS, Gibson City and Melvin-Sibley High Schools to reach the state tournament.

"For our community and everything, this was a big win for us," GCMS senior starting forward Ryland Holt said. "To move on to next week is amazing."

"It feels amazing. It feels great," GCMS senior guard Connor Birky added. "I'm so happy for my team."

"It's awesome," added Ben Freehill, fellow GCMS senior starting guard. "You can't make this up. It's amazing."

A win in the University of Illinois-Springfield Super-sectional, which will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, would give GCMS its first appearance in the IHSA's final four in GCMS/Gibson City/Melvin-Sibley school history.

"We've just got to enjoy the ride. On Tuesday, we'll go down to Springfield, and we've just got to give it all we have and, hopefully, come out with a win," Birky said.

The Falcons will face Pleasant Plains (22-9), which defeated Tremont (24-9) by a score of 61-41 in the Riverton Sectional title game.

"They're a great team," Tompkins said. "They've been really successful, so we've just got to enjoy this win tonight and get back to work tomorrow."

Seizing the win

The Falcons trailed 43-41 after three quarters before BCC's Tommy Nelson made a basket 16 seconds into the fourth quarter and Owen Morris scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend the Saints' lead to 47-41.

Bryce Barnes scored on a putback of his own and Holt tallied a two-point basket with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to cut GCMS's deficit to 47-45 before a basket by Nelson made the score 49-45 with 5:52 left in the game. Seven seconds later, Freehill drained a 3-pointer to cut the Falcons' deficit to 49-48.

It was Freehill's second trey. His first tied the game at 28-28 with 7:09 left in the third quarter.

"It was just time to go," Freehill said.

Freehill, who finished the game with eight points, is one of three GCMS starters who played for the school's football team, which won its second consecutive state championship. The Falcons' boys basketball team has not lost since the conclusion of the football season.

Freehill was GCMS's placekicker, and he will kick as a walk-on for Oklahoma State University.

"It's just the same form," Freehill said. "You've practiced it a thousand times in practice, so it's second nature when it comes to games."

Nelson tallied a two-point bucket before Holt -- who finished the game with a team-high 17 points and will play basketball for Minnesota State University after graduating from GCMS -- made two free throws with 4:23 left in the game to make the score 51-50.

Short blocked a shot with 3:46 left in the game. Thirty-one seconds later, BCC turned the ball over via a pass out of bounds after Nelson rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Luke Yoder.

"I was seeing a lot of pick-and-roll action, and really helped off and got a block there," Short said.

With three minutes remaining, Holt drew Zach Tomerlin's fifth foul while making the go-ahead basket. He made the ensuing free throw attempt to extend GCMS's lead to 53-51.

"We kept staying with them, but we couldn't get over the hump, and that was a big play for us," Holt said.

Holt then blocked a couple of shots on the defensive end on BCC's ensuing possession, but Short was called for a foul with 2:24 remaining. Yoder made the two free-throw attempts to tie the game for the Saints.

Holt had a 1-and-1 opportunity from the charity stripe via a foul by Nelson's with 1:20 left in the game.

He made the first free throw to give the Falcons a 54-53 lead. Holt missed the second foul shot, but Barnes grabbed the offensive rebound and drew Nelson's third foul. Though Barnes missed the front end of his 1-and-1 opportunity, GCMS did not surrender the lead as its defense stripped the ball away from Nelson with less than a minute remaining.

After drawing Nelson's fourth foul with 46.1 seconds left in the game, Holt missed the front end of another 1-and-1 opportunity, but Short -- who scored 10 points and will play football for Eureka College -- dove to the floor to grab the offensive rebound before Barnes dished the ball to Holt for a basket that extended GCMS's lead to 56-53.

On BCC's ensuing possession, Barnes -- who had nine points and will play for the University of Illinois' football team as a walk-on -- stripped the ball from Yoder -- who had a game-high for the Saints (27-8) -- and raced to the opposite basket for a driving layup to created the final margin of victory.

"The coach put us in the best defensive positions. He kind of knew their tendencies on offense, and I jumped the ball and got it," Barnes said.

"Guys really stepped up. Bryce made plays down the stretch," Tompkins added. "What Lane Short did for us in the first half, what Bryce did defensively to finish it out and what Ryland Holt did in the middle -- and we added big shots from Ben (Freehill) and Connor (Birky) when we needed it from the outside -- it was a great team effort."

Providing a spark

The Falcons ended the first half on a 6-0 run as Short tallied three consecutive buckets -- including one via a Holt assist with 34 seconds left in the second quarter and another via a Barnes steal from Yoder with 1:18 remaining in the quarter -- to cut a 28-19 GCMS deficit to 28-25 by halftime.

"Lane was giving us energy and was able to get another guy in the block and get some points," Tompkins said. "Defensively, he was able to guard."

Short -- who saw his first playing time in the second quarter -- scored eight of his 10 points in the second quarter as he tallied a basket with 7:16 left in the quarter to cut a Falcons deficit to 13-12. With 2:22 left in the third quarter, he grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback to give GCMS a 38-37 lead.

"I was feeling good," Short said. "They were really keying down on Ryland, and I cut to the paint and excelled in that area. There are times we can get in there and have a huge lineup and really excel with that lineup. We also have our great guards who can move off the ball, and that's what we excelled at tonight."

The 6-foot-2 Short made his three shots to end the secons quarter with a lineup that included the 6-foot-5 Holt, the 6-foot-2 senior guard/forward Barnes and guards Birky and Freehill, who are 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-1, respectively. The Falcons would use that lineup for an extensive amount of time in the second half as well.

"We knew they had one big guy and an awesome guard," Barnes said. "The coach putting me on the guard kind of slowed him down a little bit, but it wasn't without the post help from Ryland, which, I think, scared them from going into the paint."

A basket by Nelson and a driving layup by Yoder made the score 17-12 in favor of BCC. After Nathan Garard made a free throw with 4:47 left in the second quarter and Nelson made a layup in midair via a Yoder inbound pass, Yoder made a couple of baskets, including a jump shot with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the quarter, to extend the Saints' lead to 23-13.

Caleb Bleich made a two-point shot with 3:11 remaining in the second quarter before Yoder drained a 3-pointer to extend BCC's advantage to 26-15.

"Yoder's a tremendous player, but our guys really stepped up and showed a lot of fight tonight," Tompkins said. "Nathan Garard and Caleb (Bleich) did a great job guarding Yoder for a lot of that first half. It was a tremendous effort and great team win."

Birky -- who finished the game with 11 points and will play basketball for Hesston College in Kansas -- scored on a couple of driving layups before BCC's JT Welch made a basket to make the score 28-19.

"We just had to stick with our shooters. Ben and I were on two great shooters, and we just had to stick to them, box out and get boards," Birky said.

Nine seconds after Freehill's third-quarter game-tying 3-pointer, Cole Davis converted a three-point play via a foul by Freehill. A putback by Nelson extended the Saints' lead to 33-28.

Barnes grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul by Welch before making a free throw with 5:21 left in the third quarter before a two-point basket by Birky cut GCMS's deficit to 33-31 with 4:50 left in the third quarter.

Holt cut the deficit to 35-34 via a three-point play with 4:14 left in the third quarter as he made a basket while drawing Tomerlin's fourth foul. After a couple of blocks by Holt led to a jump ball to give the ball back to the Falcons, Holt then made a go-ahead layup with 3:12 remaining in the quarter.

Welch scored on a driving layup prior to Short's go-ahead putback. Morris gave BCC a 39-38 lead via a basket with 2:03 left in the third quarter before Yoder stole the ball and was fouled on a fastbreak layup attempt.

Yoder made his two free throws before tallying a two-point basket to extend the Saints' lead to 43-38 with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. Birky ended the quarter's scoring with a 3-pointer to cut GCMS's deficit to 43-41.

"The guys did a tremendous job. I'm so proud of their effort," Tompkins said. "They showed a lot of resilience. BCC's a great team and has had a great year with a lot of new people. It feels great."

A defensive start

Yoder scored the game's first basket, but that would be only basket for either team in the first 2:10 of the contest as Holt recorded a block and a steal with 6:55 and 6:26, respectively, left in the first quarter.

Birky scored on a driving layup to tie the game at 2-2 with 5:50 left in the opening quarter and Barnes tallied another driving layup 31 seconds later. Welch tallied a game-tying basket before Yoder scored on a driving layup to give BCC a 6-4 lead with 4:08 left in the quarter.

After Holt tied the game via another driving layup, Davis made a 3-pointer to give the Saints a 9-6 lead. On an ensuing BCC possession, Holt recorded two of an unofficial count of eight game-total blocked shots with 2:26 remaining in the quarter.

Regardless, Nelson made a basket to extend the Saints' advantage to 11-6. After Barnes scored on a putback with 1:40 left in the first quarter and Yoder made a basket, Freehill scored on a driving layup with about a minute remaining in the quarter to cut GCMS's deficit to 13-10.

"They were a great team, and I wouldn't have wanted a sectional against any other team," Holt said.

Caleb Bleich finished with two points and Garard had one point to add to the scoring totals by Holt, Birky, Short, Barnes and Freehill. Aside from Yoder's point total and Nelson's 16 points, no other BCC player scored more than six points.

"It was an awesome team effort -- awesome offense, awesome defense," Barnes said. "We played one full game. We were down in the fourth, but we knew we could do it. We knew we could play with them, and coming out with the win's awesome."

A big crowd

The GCMS fans' side of the Rocket Center stands filled up to about three-fourths full more than an hour prior to tipoff prior to both sides filling up to full capacity by game time.

"That's amazing," Holt said. "That was a really good environment, and it was a really good basketball team."

"We had an amazing atmosphere," Birky added. "It's an amazing feeling."

GCMS 58, Bloomington Central Catholic 53

GCMS 10 15 16 17 -- 58

BCC 13 15 15 10 -- 53

GCMS (31-2)

Caleb Bleich 1-0-2, Ryland Holt 6-5-17, Ben Freehill 3-0-8, Connor Birky 5-0-11, Lane Short 5-0-10, Nathan Garard 0-1-1, Bryce Barnes 4-1-9. Totals 24-7-58.

BCC (27-8)

JT Welch 3-0-6, Cole Davis 2-1-6, Jadyn Ellison 0-0-0, Luke Yoder 8-4-21, Zach Tomerlin 0-0-0, Owen Morris 2-0-4, Samuel Tallen 0-0-0, Tommy Nelson 8-0-16. Totals 23-5-53.

3-pointers -- BCC 2 (Davis, Yoder). GCMS 3 (Freehill, Birky).